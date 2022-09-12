ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, GA

Two wrecked cars remain in Lindale following Saturday's derailment/collision. No federal investigation planned.

By jdruckenmiller, John Druckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
Wreckage near the derailment scene in Lindale west of Maple/Park. John Druckenmiller

Most of the cars and engines involved in Saturday morning's train derailment and collisions were gone by midday Sunday.

In Lindale, just east of the Maple Avenue/Park Avenue crossing, you could see two damage cars off the south side of the tracks. Both cars sat just off West First Avenue.

Crumpled metal and sets of car wheels remained on site as did one man in a lone pickup truck.

As of Sunday afternoon, a National Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman said the federal agency had no plans to investigate the derailment and resulting collisions. The Floyd County Police Department also had no additional statements.

We have a note into Norfolk Southern railroad with additional questions about what happened near Lindale and up the line behind Kroger/Riverbend Center just after 4:15 a.m.

An earlier statement from the railway reported "two cars from a train derailed and a passing train struck them. That train was unable to immediately stop and struck the front of another train further ahead which was not occupied at the time."

The aftermath blocked railroad crossings in Lindale and North Rome.

