ithaca.com
Ithaca Steering To Become Pedaling Paradise
For those in wishing to hop on a bike for leisure, sport or commute, Ithaca has a number of bike shops, trails, and events that make it easy. Additionally, with local activists pushing for a Bike Share program and more bike lanes, the city is on a path to being an up-and-coming haven for cyclists.
ithaca.com
Dryden Between College And Linden Closed Tomorrow
The 200 block of Dryden Road between College Avenue and Linden Avenue will be closed to all traffic, including bicycles on Thursday, September 15 for replacement of a rooftop chiller at the Breazzano Center. The south sidewalk and the Breazzano Center will be closed to pedestrian traffic during the work. There will be no parking or loading zones available on that block during the work. Eastbound traffic will be directed north onto College Avenue. Westbound traffice will be directed south onton Linden Avenue. Pedestrians and cyclists will be routed around the work.
Ithaca 5 & 10
Ithaca 5 & 10
I thought the algorithm goblins were at work. Last week's column pointed out that I am 30 years into my tenure as the Ithaca Times sports guy, and when I was looking for a story idea for this week, who should pop up, but Bob Congdon, about whom I started writing...you guessed it...30 years ago.
ithaca.com
Where Ithaca Crime Happens
When the City of Ithaca set out to reimagine public safety two years ago, building a better relationship between residents and police was the top priority. As part of that effort the Ithaca Police Department developed an online data dashboard and gave the public access to it on June 8.
ithaca.com
Concerned Parent Confronts School Board on Staffing Issues
During the last meeting of the Ithaca City Board of Education, longtime Ithaca resident and concerned parent of two students in the district, Paul Montolo, confronted the board about the crisis of teachers and other specialty staff leaving Ithaca schools in large numbers. Montolo told the board, “this is threatening...
ithaca.com
IPD Applied For Grant To Fund Crisis Intervention Specialists, DA Provides Input
The Ithaca Police Department has applied for a grant to fund three crisis intervention specialists that will work closely with IPD, according to the City of Ithaca’s acting Chief of Police, John Joly. During Wednesday night's meeting of the Common Council's Reimagining Public Safety special committee, Joly described the...
ithaca.com
Student Debuts Cornell Chimes On TikTok
Even before she applied to Cornell, Chenchen Lu ’23 was drawn to the Cornell Chimes by the large scale of the instrument, which commands the entire Ithaca campus as its audience. Now a chimesmaster, Lu has greatly expanded that audience by bringing her performances on the chimes to TikTok,...
ithaca.com
3,000 Hands Clapping
A dearth of downtown parking was disconcerting one recent night before realizing that a concert was the reason: a big show at the State Theater. Then the mild annoyance became, instead, reason to be glad. After more than two years of viral standstill, the world is stirring again. Of course,...
ithaca.com
Weekend Planner 9/13 - 9/21
Finger Lakes Cider House, Interlaken | Dave Yantorno and company are releasing their third full-length album “Enough to a Degree” at this show on Friday. (Photo: Facebook) Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca | Visitors can pick up free tickets at the Celebration’s welcome table for workshops being offered throughout the day on bird banding and natural history filmmaking. A family-friendly day filled with birdwatching, forearm painting, and many more opportunities to connect with birds and nature. (Photo: Patricia Leonard)
ithaca.com
Cinemapolis Exec Director Bossard Steps Down
Ithaca’s cinematic landscape has been changing and evolving lately. Cinemapolis Executive Director Brett Bossard is leaving the art-house non-profit theater after a nine-year stint, for a new gig at his alma mater Ithaca College as Executive Director of Alumni and Family Engagement. This comes on the heels of Cornell Cinema Director Mary Fessenden retiring after 35 years. It’s been quite a long time since Bossard was an IC undergrad, coming down the hill to see “Slacker” (1991) and “Dazed and Confused” (1993) back at the old Cinemapolis in Home Dairy Alley. Bossard spoke to the Ithaca Times about the ups and downs of almost a decade in the indie film business.
ithaca.com
CSMA Show Offers Estimable Work In Various Forms
Featuring five teaching artists, the Community School of Music and Arts’ (CSMA) “Faculty Show 2022” presents estimable work in painting, drawing, cartooning, and textiles. Curated by painting and drawing instructor Jessica Warner, the art on view is intended to represent the range of visual arts classes being taught this fall at the CSMA.
ithaca.com
Shull's Latest Book: A Respite From Teens’ Toxic Stress
Walk into any bookshop in this country and one can find moving stories about the timesaaa.jpeg young people are undergoing. But tricky times lead to interesting stories, and Ithaca native and Cornell alum Megan Shull goes beyond the daily angst with her sixth book, Billion Dollar Girl. This touching story digs deep into abuse, loneliness, homelessness, and hunger that many teens have undergone, and Shull is skilled and insightful as she weaves the heavy issues of today deftly while giving hope to young readers.
ithaca.com
Help For Airport Is Focus Of County Budget Discussion
The lack of revenue coming from the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will have a major impact on Tompkins County’s 2023 budget. That much was clear at the September 6 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature. The airport has seen decreased passenger traffic due to the pandemic’s impacts on the travel industry and its slow recovery. According to Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes, “passenger traffic is a significant source of revenue for the local airport.” In 2021 passenger traffic was at 50% of 2019 pre-pandemic levels, so it’s easy to see why the airport is seeing a decrease in revenue.
ithaca.com
Pumpkins Are Passé, Gourds Are Glamorous
What is Gourdlandia? It’s a place that honors the gourd, according to owner and gourd artist Graham Ottoson . “It’s a little bit hard to categorize Gourdlandia, because it’s kinda like a farm, kinda like a gallery, a little bit like a shop,” Ottoson explained. The...
ithaca.com
City Budget Schedule Set, Meetings Shift To Hybrid Form
At a special in-service training meeting of the Ithaca Common Council, Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that the City budget will be presented on October 5 and the first public hearing on the budget will be held one week later on October 12. Lewis also noted that all public meetings...
