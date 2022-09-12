Ithaca’s cinematic landscape has been changing and evolving lately. Cinemapolis Executive Director Brett Bossard is leaving the art-house non-profit theater after a nine-year stint, for a new gig at his alma mater Ithaca College as Executive Director of Alumni and Family Engagement. This comes on the heels of Cornell Cinema Director Mary Fessenden retiring after 35 years. It’s been quite a long time since Bossard was an IC undergrad, coming down the hill to see “Slacker” (1991) and “Dazed and Confused” (1993) back at the old Cinemapolis in Home Dairy Alley. Bossard spoke to the Ithaca Times about the ups and downs of almost a decade in the indie film business.

