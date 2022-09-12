ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

IPD investigating Thurston Avenue burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary on Thurston Avenue in Ithaca is under investigation. Police say it happened around 2:45 Thursday morning. Two men allegedly got inside the residence and were confronted by someone living there, then the two men fled in unknown directions. One suspect possibly named Rudy...
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
The Ithaca Voice

Police detail weapons arrest at Cayuga Medical Center

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of one person after a weapons situation at Cayuga Medical Center that took place on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured during the incident. According to Lt. Kyle Koskinen, deputies were at the hospital attending to a different matter...
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man gets gun charges after incident at hospital

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun around in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.
nypressnews.com

2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead

Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
Syracuse.com

Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
Syracuse.com

Drunk man arrested for handgun in Armory Square pizza shop, police say

Syracuse N.Y. — An intoxicated man who walked into a pizza shop with an open container in Armory Square was arrested for possession of a handgun, police said. Jose J. Marte, 21, was arrested for resisting arrest at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 27 after refusing to leave DP Dough, 315 S. Clinton St., the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Charged in Two States

An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
ithaca.com

Where Ithaca Crime Happens

When the City of Ithaca set out to reimagine public safety two years ago, building a better relationship between residents and police was the top priority. As part of that effort the Ithaca Police Department developed an online data dashboard and gave the public access to it on June 8.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House fire on Grant Blvd, Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m. After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put […]
SYRACUSE, NY

