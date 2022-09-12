Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
IPD investigating Thurston Avenue burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary on Thurston Avenue in Ithaca is under investigation. Police say it happened around 2:45 Thursday morning. Two men allegedly got inside the residence and were confronted by someone living there, then the two men fled in unknown directions. One suspect possibly named Rudy...
whcuradio.com
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
Police looking for Apalachin man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.
Police detail weapons arrest at Cayuga Medical Center
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of one person after a weapons situation at Cayuga Medical Center that took place on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured during the incident. According to Lt. Kyle Koskinen, deputies were at the hospital attending to a different matter...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man gets gun charges after incident at hospital
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun around in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.
nypressnews.com
2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead
Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Asking Assistance Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary that took place on September 9th in the Town of Cortlandville at an address on Route 13. The incident occurred during the early morning hours. The image provided by...
17-year-old arrested for murder in East End bar district
RPD Major Crimes Unit ultimately identified Anthony Grimes as the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday in Auburn, N.Y.
Onondaga Nation house fire ruled arson; deputies search for suspect
Onondaga Nation – A fire on the Onondaga Nation that left a trailer with a gaping hole in its side has been ruled arson, an Onondaga County sheriff’s spokesman said. The fire was a result of a domestic incident, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said. Deputies are searching for the suspect who was not named at this time, according to Seeber.
Five-count indictment includes more charges for Karen Eames
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, a deputy for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, steal money from his office. The five-count indictment filed this week has three additional charges: Two Attempted Grand Larceny […]
Drunk man arrested for handgun in Armory Square pizza shop, police say
Syracuse N.Y. — An intoxicated man who walked into a pizza shop with an open container in Armory Square was arrested for possession of a handgun, police said. Jose J. Marte, 21, was arrested for resisting arrest at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 27 after refusing to leave DP Dough, 315 S. Clinton St., the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
Endicott Man Charged in Two States
An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
ithaca.com
Where Ithaca Crime Happens
When the City of Ithaca set out to reimagine public safety two years ago, building a better relationship between residents and police was the top priority. As part of that effort the Ithaca Police Department developed an online data dashboard and gave the public access to it on June 8.
Man crossing I-86 causes multiple crashes, threatens police with knife
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after a police response to an assault in Big Flats led to a man running across I-86, threatening law enforcement with a knife, and causing several vehicles to crash, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Petix, 47, was arrested on September 14, 2022, […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
New charges filed against wife of deputy for alleged embezzlement from county
The wife of an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who police said tried to kill her in a murder-suicide in February, is now facing new charges related to theft from the county. According to the Onondaga County district attorney's office, a grandy jury has handed up a five-count indictment...
Man found to have fake documents during vehicle pursuit arrest
An Endicott man who was wanted by the Broome County Sheriff's Office and Pennsylvania State police for charges stemming from a vehicle pursuit that occurred on August 31st was located and arrested yesterday.
Former Delaware County Tenant Arrested for Trespass
A Delaware County man is accused of overstaying his welcome at a property where he used to live. A former tenant of a Delaware County property is accused of breaking into the property following his eviction. Sheriff’s officials say they were at a property at State Highway 206 the Town...
House fire on Grant Blvd, Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m. After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put […]
