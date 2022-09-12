ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun around in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO