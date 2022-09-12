Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
$5K reward offered for information in Wayne County homicide of Greenville man
Wayne County deputies say anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in a homicide earlier this year can receive a reward.
WITN
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
WITN
Several Pitt County middle school students hospitalized as THC gummies & marijuana seized
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says several middle school students in an Eastern Carolina county were hospitalized after showing signs that they were impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
Nash County woman takes Alford plea in sister-in-law’s cold-case death
A woman was convicted in a Nash County murder case.
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at the University of Mount Olive was killed and three of his classmates were injured after a vehicle crash early Friday in Wayne County. The university said Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, died in the accident. The Highway Patrol...
WITN
Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.
WITN
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WITN
POLICE: Man wanted after assaulting & robbing brother’s wife with him
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are looking for a man they say assaulted and robbed his brother’s wife alongside him in front of the couple’s 8-year-old child. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says Gene Gray III is wanted for common law robbery,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Riverside High School student charged with bringing gun to campus
WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Riverside High School student was taken in custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. An anonymous tip was shared with school officials regarding a potential weapon on the campus. According, to Martin County School’s policy, administrations conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the tip information. During […]
WITN
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
Suspect arrested after man shot, NC high school put on brief lockdown
The suspect in a shooting that injured a man and put J.H. Rose High School on a brief lockdown on Tuesday has been arrested and is facing charges.
WITN
Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police this morning released more information on a shooting that put a high school on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Shye’ Roberson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury. The 19-year-old Greenville man was jailed on a $100,000 bond.
wcti12.com
ECU Police investigate drink tampering incident
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On September 13, 2022, ECU Police received a report alleging drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 20, 2022 and the alleged suspect...
cbs17
Former law enforcement speak on petition to remove Wake Co. Sheriff Gerald Baker from office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it. CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police...
Pastor spent 8 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. NC finally admits mistake.
Police withheld fingerprint evidence that could have cleared him. Now he’s thankful. “Do I feel justice? I actually don’t. ... They can’t give me the time that they took.”
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Juveniles charged in store heist; cocaine trafficking
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Captain Jamie Hardy:. On Tuesday officers responded to an armed robbery call at ZAZA Tobacco & Vape in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue. The victim told officers two people described as Black males entered the store wearing masks and...
Comments / 0