ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeville, NC
State
North Carolina State
Tarboro, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Edgecombe County, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
Edgecombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

NC police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Violent Crime
WITN

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Riverside High School student charged with bringing gun to campus

WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Riverside High School student was taken in custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. An anonymous tip was shared with school officials regarding a potential weapon on the campus. According, to Martin County School’s policy, administrations conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the tip information. During […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

ECU Police investigate drink tampering incident

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On September 13, 2022, ECU Police received a report alleging drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 20, 2022 and the alleged suspect...
GREENVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Juveniles charged in store heist; cocaine trafficking

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Captain Jamie Hardy:. On Tuesday officers responded to an armed robbery call at ZAZA Tobacco & Vape in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue. The victim told officers two people described as Black males entered the store wearing masks and...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy