Albuquerque, NM

Elaine Baca
4d ago

If midterms weren't around the corner, you can bet there's NO WAY she would have done this!! It goes totally against her liberal, political grain.

Casper Side Winder
4d ago

hope and pray she out in November. Otherwise you can expect a climate change lockdown this time not over a tough flu. Stop voting for these idiots.

Rock Crawler Paul
4d ago

A day late and a dollar short IMO, just trying to look like she cares about law and order going into November.. I guess we will see how short voters memories are! Sadly, those who vote for a living will not be affected one bit and they might just out number those of us who work in the great state of New Mexico.

KRQE News 13

NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
POLITICS
The Amarillo Pioneer

Ronchetti Calls for New Mexico Abortion Referendum

The Republican nominee for New Mexico governor, Mark Ronchetti, is calling for his state’s voters to decide the fate of the state’s abortion laws, as the race for New Mexico’s top office heats up. According to an ad released by the Ronchetti campaign, the meteorologist-turned-politician is pledging...
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Project Echo turns focus to New Mexico’s elderly population

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program to prepare for New Mexico’s growing elderly population. This week, New Mexican doctors started learning about caring for seniors from geriatric experts. That includes how to treat patients with everything from memory to mobility issues. According to the United States Census, 19% of all New Mexicans […]
HEALTH SERVICES
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fallout continues after protest at UNM over Tomi Lahren appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fallout continues after a protest at the University of New Mexico over the appearance of a conservative political commentator. Protesters tried to push their way into the SUN Ballroom, while UNM Police tried to keep them out. The scene is getting national attention Friday. Protesters claim their right to free speech was trampled on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KOAT 7

Where New Mexico governor candidates stand during first reporting period

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first general report for campaign finances and contributions has officially come out. “We want frequent reporting for transparency purposes. The public deserves to know,” said KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff. The reporting period was July 3 to Sept. 5. During that time Gov. Michelle...
POLITICS
Source New Mexico

New Mexico quietly closes its COVID isolation shelters

POJOAQUE PUEBLO — Since April 2020, the Buffalo Thunder Isolation & Quarantine Shelter housed 1,646 Native Americans and non-Native people from 44 different tribes and three different countries, including people from two First Nations in Canada and a woman from Puerto Rico who caught COVID-19 while she was visiting her daughter in nearby Santa Fe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Safety
ksfr.org

State Says Finding Veterans And Military Housing Still A Challenge

Finding affordable housing for military personnel and veterans remains a challenge in New Mexico. On Tuesday, The State Mortgage Finance Authority told lawmakers about the problem and what’s being done to help them. There are many programs available to help veterans and current military personnel find a place to...
POLITICS
nmhealth.org

New Mexico’s Healthcare Professionals Honored

New Mexico’s healthcare professionals worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, often endangering their own lives to save others. On Tuesday, August 16, Albuquerque Business First hosted Reflections: Looking back | Moving ahead. Reflections honored members of this community from across New Mexico. The event, presented by the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH), New Mexico Hospital Association, Real Time Solutions, Western Sky Managed Care, UNM Health Sciences, area hospitals, and others, gathered at the Clyde Hotel in downtown Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

GARY’S GLIMPSES: Governor brings good news for teachers to Rio Rancho

Among those present Monday morning in the Ernest Stapleton Elementary library were, from left, RRPS Superintendent Sue Cleveland, PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and RRSEU President and ESE teacher Bille Helean. (Herron photo) You’d better believe, if this new move by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
KRQE News 13

Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

