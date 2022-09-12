Read full article on original website
Elaine Baca
4d ago
If midterms weren't around the corner, you can bet there's NO WAY she would have done this!! It goes totally against her liberal, political grain.
Reply(11)
11
Casper Side Winder
4d ago
hope and pray she out in November. Otherwise you can expect a climate change lockdown this time not over a tough flu. Stop voting for these idiots.
Reply(1)
9
Rock Crawler Paul
4d ago
A day late and a dollar short IMO, just trying to look like she cares about law and order going into November.. I guess we will see how short voters memories are! Sadly, those who vote for a living will not be affected one bit and they might just out number those of us who work in the great state of New Mexico.
Reply(1)
5
Related
A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi Stewart
"A Democratic state senator from Albuquerque who has been the subject of a sexual harassment investigation for months said Thursday he contacted the FBI to report an extortion attempt allegedly orchestrated by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart." —Daniel J. Chacón.
NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Ronchetti Calls for New Mexico Abortion Referendum
The Republican nominee for New Mexico governor, Mark Ronchetti, is calling for his state’s voters to decide the fate of the state’s abortion laws, as the race for New Mexico’s top office heats up. According to an ad released by the Ronchetti campaign, the meteorologist-turned-politician is pledging...
Project Echo turns focus to New Mexico’s elderly population
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program to prepare for New Mexico’s growing elderly population. This week, New Mexican doctors started learning about caring for seniors from geriatric experts. That includes how to treat patients with everything from memory to mobility issues. According to the United States Census, 19% of all New Mexicans […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
Hard work pays off for kids at New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock auction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year’s worth of work paid off big for New Mexico kids at the New Mexico State Fair. The Junior Livestock auction returned in person for the first time in two years. Throughout the week, FFA and 4-H students showed off their animals. Friday they went up for auction. KRQE News 13 […]
wufe967.com
U of New Mexico investigating ‘who violated the law’ after violent protestors interrupted Tomi Lahren speech
The University of New Mexico told Fox News Digital there is an investigation ongoing to see “who violated the law” after Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren was escorted to safety Thursday night when angry protestors shut down her speech on the Albuquerque campus. “I would not have gotten...
Fallout continues after protest at UNM over Tomi Lahren appearance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fallout continues after a protest at the University of New Mexico over the appearance of a conservative political commentator. Protesters tried to push their way into the SUN Ballroom, while UNM Police tried to keep them out. The scene is getting national attention Friday. Protesters claim their right to free speech was trampled on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
KOAT 7
Where New Mexico governor candidates stand during first reporting period
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first general report for campaign finances and contributions has officially come out. “We want frequent reporting for transparency purposes. The public deserves to know,” said KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff. The reporting period was July 3 to Sept. 5. During that time Gov. Michelle...
New Mexico quietly closes its COVID isolation shelters
POJOAQUE PUEBLO — Since April 2020, the Buffalo Thunder Isolation & Quarantine Shelter housed 1,646 Native Americans and non-Native people from 44 different tribes and three different countries, including people from two First Nations in Canada and a woman from Puerto Rico who caught COVID-19 while she was visiting her daughter in nearby Santa Fe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Struggling horse racing industry asks New Mexico lawmakers for help
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s horse racing industry is asking the state for help. Racetracks have seen a steady decline in revenue and the number of races over the past decade and now industry leaders are meeting with state lawmakers to ask for a new gambling law. “New Mexico horse racing does have a long […]
ksfr.org
State Says Finding Veterans And Military Housing Still A Challenge
Finding affordable housing for military personnel and veterans remains a challenge in New Mexico. On Tuesday, The State Mortgage Finance Authority told lawmakers about the problem and what’s being done to help them. There are many programs available to help veterans and current military personnel find a place to...
nmhealth.org
New Mexico’s Healthcare Professionals Honored
New Mexico’s healthcare professionals worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, often endangering their own lives to save others. On Tuesday, August 16, Albuquerque Business First hosted Reflections: Looking back | Moving ahead. Reflections honored members of this community from across New Mexico. The event, presented by the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH), New Mexico Hospital Association, Real Time Solutions, Western Sky Managed Care, UNM Health Sciences, area hospitals, and others, gathered at the Clyde Hotel in downtown Albuquerque.
KRQE-Emerson Poll: Majority of New Mexicans think crime has gotten worse
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of three articles about results from KRQE News 13’s poll. For more on the poll results related to the New Mexico governor’s race, click here. And for more on what’s driving New Mexicans to vote, click here. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Questions over crime are a perennial […]
New Mexico governor embraces US law on climate, health care
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico is using a visit to Washington to celebrate Democrats’ flagship U.S. climate and health care bill and to advocate for addition federal wildfire relief. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was traveling to Tuesday’s celebration of the...
rrobserver.com
GARY’S GLIMPSES: Governor brings good news for teachers to Rio Rancho
Among those present Monday morning in the Ernest Stapleton Elementary library were, from left, RRPS Superintendent Sue Cleveland, PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and RRSEU President and ESE teacher Bille Helean. (Herron photo) You’d better believe, if this new move by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
Comments / 40