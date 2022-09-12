Bitcoin was one of the first cryptocurrencies to be created, and it remains one of the world's most prominent and leading cryptocurrencies. Just like any other asset, Bitcoin presents a lot of advantages and, at the same time, some disadvantages. The value of this digital currency is highly volatile, meaning it is not a stable currency. As a result, Bitcoin is a perfect store of value and a means of facilitating transactions. As a result, the instability makes it more of a speculative investment that you can invest in on exchanges like Bitcoin Storm.

