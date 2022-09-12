ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV Closes Huntersville License Plate Agency

By TheOlympiaDShow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fl2lE_0hrfLdQq00

Source: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

On Friday, the Huntersville license plate agency, or LPA, was closed by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Due to several contract violations, the current agency, which is located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was forced to close. LPAs are regulated by NCDMV in North Carolina, while the organizations themselves are run by private companies or local governments. Robert Grier has been running the Huntersville agency since 2015.

This shutdown does not affect the NCDMV Driver License office or Theft Bureau District office at the same location.

Vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, duplicate registrations, and title transactions are all services provided by LPAs. In North Carolina, there are now 126 license plate companies in the business.

Here are nearby license plate agencies that offer service Monday through Friday:

• Charlotte, 3250-G Wilkinson Blvd.
• Concord, 929-D Concord Parkway South
• Mooresville, 125-3 North Main St.

Read the full story here.

