ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Panthers Lose First Regular Season Game to Browns

By TheOlympiaDShow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWFKe_0hrfLcY700

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Panthers’ regular season didn’t start on the best track.

The Carolina Panthers lost their first regular season game of the 2022 football season after the Cleveland Browns made a field goal attempt in the last seconds of the game.

With a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns prevented Baker Mayfield’s chance for retaliation. Rookie Cade York’s 58-yard field goal gave the Panthers only 8 seconds to respond.

The Panthers had earlier scored a 34-yard field goal with 1:13 remaining in the game. Cleveland stepped in at that point to secure the victory.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#The Cleveland Browns#Football Season#American Football#Rookie Cade York
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

1K+
Followers
974
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy