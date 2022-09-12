LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez reiterated that he eventually wants to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol. According to Alvarez, he would’ve boxed Bivol again Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena if not for the contractual commitment he made before he battled Bivol on May 7 to square off against Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time. DAZN committed a massive amount of money in guarantees to Alvarez and Golovkin for them to finally fight again, thus Alvarez will have to try to secure a second shot at Bivol at a later date.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO