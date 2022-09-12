Read full article on original website
Thurman on Spence: 'He Hasn't Fought Athletic, Crafty, Fast-Twitch [Fighters]'
Errol Spence Jr. may have a legitimate claim to being the best welterweight in the world, but for Keith Thurman, the Texan is sorely unproven in a few regards. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Spence, Thurman said in a recent interview, has never fought a fighter with the combination of intelligence...
Hearn Expects Jake Paul To Beat Anderson Silva in Competitive Fight
Promoter Eddie Hearn is backing Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, to overcome former UFC champion Anderson Silva on October 29. SIlva is Paul's first opponent with actual pro boxing experience. Last year, Silva pulled off an upset when outboxed former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to a decision win.
Team Bivol: If Canelo Loses To Golovkin, We're Not Fighting In The Rematch With Him, Either
The next six weeks will see Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol head in vastly different directions. Whether their roads will once again intersect could depend on the performances in their next respective outings. Guadalajara’s Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) will face longtime rival Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin in their long-discussed...
Canelo Alvarez: Golovkin Knows He Lost The Rematch, But He's Never Gonna Say It
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin both contend that they won each of their two middleweight title fights. Alvarez believes that, deep down, Golovkin realizes he lost their 12-round rematch in September 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. The Mexican superstar suspects, though, that his longtime rival will never admit it.
Eddie Hearn Rips Jermall Charlo And David Benavidez: “They're Fighting Absolutely Nobody”
Eddie Hearn begins to salivate when he thinks about the upcoming showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. With two memorable matchups between them, the longtime promoter believes that their third installment will have a strong chance of becoming a true fight of the year candidate. But while...
Canelo: I Really Wanted Bivol Rematch, But Hearn Said We Had Contract To Fight Golovkin
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez reiterated that he eventually wants to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol. According to Alvarez, he would’ve boxed Bivol again Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena if not for the contractual commitment he made before he battled Bivol on May 7 to square off against Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time. DAZN committed a massive amount of money in guarantees to Alvarez and Golovkin for them to finally fight again, thus Alvarez will have to try to secure a second shot at Bivol at a later date.
Golovkin Ridicules Retirement Talk; Confirms Third Canelo Fight Is End Of DAZN Deal
LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin laughed when he was asked to address persistent speculation regarding his supposedly imminent retirement. The 40-year-old middleweight champion plans to continue his career after he encounters Canelo Alvarez for the third time Saturday night, no matter the outcome of their 12-round, 168-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin reminded a small group of reporters Wednesday at MGM Grand that retirement rumors have swirled around him since 2019, yet he remains an effective, marketable boxer.
Troy Williamson Returns on Wasserman Card at University of Bolton Stadium
The undefeated Troy Williamson (18-0-1, 13 KOs) joins Wasserman Boxing’s Fight Night as part of a night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm. In his way stands another ‘El Yacare’, or ‘The Alligator’, but this time...
Can Canelo Avoid Pacquiao's 2012?
To a sizable portion of the boxing fan base, a decisive Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez win over Gennadiy Golovkin (DAZN PPV) would be a first. For that sizable portion, Alvarez hasn’t really ever defeated Golovkin at all. Their second fight, a majority decision in 2018 scored for Alvarez, was razor...
Lyndon Arthur Will Be Aiming To Get The Stoppage Against Sequeira
The anticipation builds as ‘King’ Lyndon Arthur (19-1, 13 KOs) trained in front of the media yesterday ahead of his clash against Walter ‘El Yacare’ Sequeira (25-9-1, 17 KOs) as part of a night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm.
Chocolatito on Jesse Rodriguez: It That Fight Ever Happened - It Would Be a Great Fight
Out of respect for his opponents, Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez has normally refused to look past the task at hand. But while he’s largely thrown on his blinders and focused his efforts on taking down his longtime rival, Juan Francisco Estrada, the emergence of Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez has been difficult to ignore.
Wilder on Joshua: I'm Not Going to Rob The Fans From Not Making That Fight Happen
Deontay Wilder is apparently still all ears for a fight with Anthony Joshua, despite their bad blood. In a recent interview, the former heavyweight from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, affirmed that his interest in a bout with London’s Joshua, also a former titlist, remains high. The two were seemingly engaged in serious negotiations in 2018 but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Since then both sides have accused the other of bungling those talks.
Katie Taylor Will Headline Oct. 29th Card at London’s Wembley Arena, Says Hearn
Katie Taylor isn’t about to rest on her laurels. The women’s undisputed lightweight champion is set to return to the ring in the main event of a card scheduled for Oct. 29 at Wembley Arena in London, according to her promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. Ireland’s Taylor is coming off a career-best win in April, a gutsy decision over multi-weight champion Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Their entertaining 10-round fight had the boxing world abuzz and was viewed as a bellwether of the upswing in women's boxing.
Vergil Ortiz Petitions WBA To Have Mandatory Status Enforced Against Eimantas Stanionis
There was a point when Vergil Ortiz Jr. was willing to remain active while waiting for a title shot or at least a big fight. The unbeaten welterweight contender now aims for those worlds to collide. A petition has been filed with the WBA by Ortiz, who seeks to have...
Keyshawn Davis Eager For His Own Shot At Vasiliy Lomachenko
Keyshawn Davis is very much in the infancy stages of his career. But, regardless of having just five pro bouts under his belt, the former Olympic silver medalist is thoroughly enjoying his somewhat meteoric rise. Currently, the 23-year-old lightweight prospect views himself as more than just an upstart. In fact,...
Gennadiy Golovkin: I'm Mature, More Wiser Since 2018 Canelo Fight
The sand in the hourglass of Gennadiy Golovkin's career is inching toward completion. The 40-year-old Kazakh knockout artist is preparing for a trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on DAZN pay-per-view. What’s uncertain is how much more fight Golovkin (42-1-1, 37...
Katie Taylor To Face Unbeaten Karen Elizabeth Carabajal On October 29 At OVO Arena Wembley
Katie Taylor will face an unbeaten challenger for her next title defense. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth ‘La Burbuja’ Carabajal will be next in line for Ireland’s Taylor, who puts her undisputed lightweight championship at stake. The bout will headline an October 29 DAZN show from OVO Arena Wembley in London, with the event expected to be confirmed in the coming days.
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi Unification Picked Up by ESPN+
The light flyweight division takes center stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, as two championship fights with three world titles at stake headline a loaded card from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji attempts to unify titles against WBA king Hiroto Kyoguchi in the main event. In the...
Zurdo Ramirez On Canelo-GGG Trilogy: I Think He's Going To Knock Out Golovkin
Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez doesn’t envision having to clean up any more messes on behalf of his more celebrated countryman. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist and current light heavyweight title contender cannot picture a scenario where Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) suffers a second straight defeat. Alvarez returns to the ring and to the super middleweight division, where he defends his undisputed championship in a long-awaited trilogy clash with Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KOs).
Zepeda-Prograis: WBC Awaits Signed Contracts With Date, Location For Title Fight As Deadline Looms
Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis eagerly await confirmation on a date for their vacant WBC junior welterweight title fight. Joining them in the holding pattern is the sanctioning body who ordered the fight and is now demanding answers on when it will take place. MarvNation Promotions is officially on the...
