eastcountymagazine.org
Alpine school lockdown
September 16, 2022 (Alpine) – Shadow Hills Elementary School in Alpine and Creekside Learning Center were briefly locked down today after a report of a gunshot fired near the campuses shortly after 10 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, school staff immediately initiated a campus-wide lockdown at both...
eastcountymagazine.org
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
eastcountymagazine.org
homeless vouchers
“This is an emergency, as far as I’m concerned.” – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells. September 16, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells held a press conference Wednesday in front of the Travelodge Motel at 426 West Main Street, one of six El Cajon motels where the County of San Diego has placed homeless people temporarily under a voucher program.
eastcountymagazine.org
HOPE FOR THE HOMELESS IN LAKESIDE
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – On September 12, Hope for the Homeless Lakeside (www.hope4homelesslakeside.org) organized an outreach event held in the parking lot next to the Parks and Recreation Building in Lakeside. Also present was a mobile unit from the county, HHSA-Health and Human Service Agency and several deputies from the HART -Homeless Assistance Resource Team of the San Diego Sheriff Department.
eastcountymagazine.org
LMSV district 4
September 16, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A new trustee to the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board is needed. At the Board’s September 6 meeting, Sarah Rhiley, District 4 Trustee, announced her immediate resignation. This left the Board with two ways to fill the vacancy. It could hold a special election, or it could appoint a new School Board member.
eastcountymagazine.org
Helixh High
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN
September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS VOTE TO WAIVE FEES FOR PEOPLE AFFECTED BY BORDER 32 FIRE
19 structures including homes, mobile homes and recreational vehicles were destroyed in the fire. September 15, 2022 (San Diego) -- Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Joel Anderson and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors have voted to waive fees for people affected by the Border 32 Fire when they apply for a permit to rebuild a structure, or acquire replacement copies of important documents lost in the fire, such as birth certificates.
eastcountymagazine.org
HELIX HIGH RECOGNIZED AS A NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL
September 16, 2022 (La Mesa) – Helix High School in La Mesa has been honored as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, one of just 29 California schools to make the grade. These are among the state’s highest performing schools based on all...
eastcountymagazine.org
DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION
Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night. September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.”...
eastcountymagazine.org
PARKWAY PLAZA HOSTS TASTE OF THE SPACE: CULINARY COMPETITION AND COMMUNITY EXPERIENCE OCTOBER 15
12 local food businesses will compete to win three months of free rent in Parkway Plaza’s food court plus a $20,000 business investment. September 15, 2022 (El Cajon) — Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall has announced that 12 local food businesses selected to participate in the mall’s first-ever Taste for the Space competition on October 15. They are competing for a prize package valued at over $50,000, including a $20,000 business investment and three months of free rent.
eastcountymagazine.org
Taste of the Space
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU MEN'S SOCCER FALLS AT CAL 2-0
The Aztecs attempted 17 corners, their most under head coach Ryan Hopkins (3rd season) September 15, 2022 (Berkeley) -The Aztec men’s soccer team (2-4-1, 0-1-0) fell at California (2-1-3, 1-0-0) 2-0 in their Pac-12 opener Thursday evening. SDSU attempted 17 corners, the most under Head Coach Ryan Hopkins (3rd...
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO STATE REVEALS MEN'S BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SLATE
SDSU will play seven of its 12 non-conference games in Viejas Arena. September 15, 2022 (San Diego) - Having posted a 25-4 record in non-conference contests since the start of the 2019-20 season, San Diego State men’s basketball program revealed its 2022-23 out-of-conference slate on Tuesday. It has a total of 12 regular-season games and one exhibition and features five opponents which played in the postseason last year, including three that competed in the NCAA tournament, and could include as many as two more NCAA tournament teams.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU WOMEN'S SOCCER FALLS AT UCLA 2-0
San Diego State women's soccer fell on Thursday night to No. 1 UCLA 2-0, at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The Bruins scored in the 41st minute and in the 53rd minute in the win. Early in the match, UCLA (7-0-0) and San Diego State (2-2-4) felt each other out, with neither team able to find the back of the net. Both Denise Castro and Emma Gaines-Ramos had shots in the first half. Gaines-Ramos tested the keeper from distance in the 19th minute, but her shot was saved by the UCLA keeper. The Bruins did not trouble Alexa Madueno in goal until later in the half when she made two stops in the 25th and 26th minutes to keep the game level. However, it was late in the first half when UCLA grabbed the opening goal in the 41st minute. Sunshine Fontes found Ellie Wallburch who found her way in on goal and shot a left-footed shot into the top left corner of the goal to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU VOLLEYBALL STYMIED BY UCLA IN THREE SETS
September 15, 2022 (San Diego) -Competing for the first time on its newly unveiled playing surface, the San Diego State volleyball team had its festivities spoiled by visiting UCLA on Thursday in a 3-0 defeat (16-25, 23-25, 15-25) inside Aztec Court at Peterson Gym. The Bruins out-hit the Aztecs .273...
