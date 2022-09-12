San Diego State women's soccer fell on Thursday night to No. 1 UCLA 2-0, at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The Bruins scored in the 41st minute and in the 53rd minute in the win. Early in the match, UCLA (7-0-0) and San Diego State (2-2-4) felt each other out, with neither team able to find the back of the net. Both Denise Castro and Emma Gaines-Ramos had shots in the first half. Gaines-Ramos tested the keeper from distance in the 19th minute, but her shot was saved by the UCLA keeper. The Bruins did not trouble Alexa Madueno in goal until later in the half when she made two stops in the 25th and 26th minutes to keep the game level. However, it was late in the first half when UCLA grabbed the opening goal in the 41st minute. Sunshine Fontes found Ellie Wallburch who found her way in on goal and shot a left-footed shot into the top left corner of the goal to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO