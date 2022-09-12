ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

St. Stephen area receives revitalization funds

Hopes for a large-scale revitalization in the St. Stephen/Russellville area were emboldened at the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting, as the local governing body approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields grant. The federal monies will go toward "greatly" improving quality of life opportunities in the county enclave, according to the...
SAINT STEPHEN, SC
Moncks Corner council votes to increase taxes 15 percent

MONCKS CORNER — Town Council unanimously finalized an operating budget that includes a nearly 15 percent tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year. Homeowners with property valued at $250,000 will have $100 more per year on their property taxes. From the approved budget, operating revenues will increase from $12.4...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Summerville, SC
Mount Pleasant police close streets, creek near Wando Dock for barricaded boater

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police waved off paddle boaters and kayakers from Shem Creek on the morning of Sept. 16 as police confronted a barricaded boater on Wando Dock. A law enforcement officer could be heard around 9:30 a.m. calling through a bullhorn for a suspect to surrender. Other officers waved off residents trying to access the area around Haddrell Street.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra

MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Deaths Summary for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

BRODERICK, Ethel Lee Snipe, 76, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. JACKSON, Russ, 86, of Mount Pleasant died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. JONES, Andrea Powers, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. LANNEAU,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant

A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The King’s Table returns with a downtown dinner under the stars in Kingstree

The King’s Table was born in 2019. The elegant dinner under the stars is the baby of Main Street Kingstree and the town of Kingstree. The event is a toddler now. Despite some minor growing pains, it will return from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17, on Main Street in front of the historic Williamsburg County Courthouse in Kingstree.
KINGSTREE, SC
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Three injured in unrelated gunshot incidents

Two incidents in which a total of three people were shot early on Sept. 10, in the Kingstree area are under investigation but are not related, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner. Deputies first responded to a shooting on Oakwood Road. A short time later, deputies received a call...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30

• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

