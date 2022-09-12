Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
St. Stephen area receives revitalization funds
Hopes for a large-scale revitalization in the St. Stephen/Russellville area were emboldened at the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting, as the local governing body approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields grant. The federal monies will go toward "greatly" improving quality of life opportunities in the county enclave, according to the...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County gives initial approval for detention center rezoning, defers solar farm
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Council moved to defer rezoning for a planned 2,061-acre solar farm project in the Lambertown community at its Sept. 13 meeting, but gave second reading approval to another measure that would make way for a new county detention center. Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp.'s request...
The Post and Courier
Moncks Corner council votes to increase taxes 15 percent
MONCKS CORNER — Town Council unanimously finalized an operating budget that includes a nearly 15 percent tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year. Homeowners with property valued at $250,000 will have $100 more per year on their property taxes. From the approved budget, operating revenues will increase from $12.4...
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant police close streets, creek near Wando Dock for barricaded boater
MOUNT PLEASANT — Police waved off paddle boaters and kayakers from Shem Creek on the morning of Sept. 16 as police confronted a barricaded boater on Wando Dock. A law enforcement officer could be heard around 9:30 a.m. calling through a bullhorn for a suspect to surrender. Other officers waved off residents trying to access the area around Haddrell Street.
The Post and Courier
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
BRODERICK, Ethel Lee Snipe, 76, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. JACKSON, Russ, 86, of Mount Pleasant died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. JONES, Andrea Powers, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. LANNEAU,...
The Post and Courier
HUGE ESTATE/YARD SALE Charleston Pen
HUGE ESTATE/YARD SALE Charleston Peninsula, 13 and 15 Meeting Street, 9/15/22- 09/17/22, Thurs & Fri 10a-4p Sat. 10a-2pm Bargains Galore!!!!!!
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant
A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
The Post and Courier
CCSD trustees changing how they run their meetings. Here’s how that looks in other cities.
Charleston County School District trustees want to change the way they run their meetings, but the process has created some confusion and concern in the community. CCSD school board meetings typically cover everything from academic performance to safety recommendations to student transfer requests. Now, board members want to make academic...
The Post and Courier
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
The Post and Courier
Simple assaults, drug violations featured at Goose Creek PD Crime Prevention meeting
Police Chief L.J. Roscoe and Cpl. Scott Derrick dispensed several nuggets of insight — including August crime stats — to an intimate gathering of civilians at the Sept. 15 Goose Creek Police Department Crime Prevention session held at the station house, located in the Marguerite Brown Municipal Center.
The Post and Courier
The King’s Table returns with a downtown dinner under the stars in Kingstree
The King’s Table was born in 2019. The elegant dinner under the stars is the baby of Main Street Kingstree and the town of Kingstree. The event is a toddler now. Despite some minor growing pains, it will return from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17, on Main Street in front of the historic Williamsburg County Courthouse in Kingstree.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
The Post and Courier
‘Boozy’ brunches and upscale vibes: Brides-to-be flock to Charleston for bachelorette fun
Andria Crupi has bounced around the country in the past decade for her friends’ bachelorette parties. The New Jersey resident recalls trips to Las Vegas, Miami and Scottsdale, Ariz. But when it became her turn, the 32-year-old bride-to-be warned her friends, her ideal weekend did not include a “Vegas pool party.”
The Post and Courier
Beach attorney threatens appeal as judge seeks January trial in Murdaugh boat crash case
COLUMBIA — A judge’s recent ruling will crater the value of a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of 2019 boat crash victim Mallory Beach, her family’s attorney has warned in new court filings. In a 21-page motion, Allendale attorney Mark Tinsley pleaded with Circuit...
The Post and Courier
Three injured in unrelated gunshot incidents
Two incidents in which a total of three people were shot early on Sept. 10, in the Kingstree area are under investigation but are not related, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner. Deputies first responded to a shooting on Oakwood Road. A short time later, deputies received a call...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30
• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
Comments / 0