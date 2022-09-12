ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadcasting legend to speak at Nazareth College next month

By Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago

A broadcasting legend is coming to town next month.

Jane Pauley, host of “CBS Sunday Morning,” will be the keynote speaker at Nazareth College’s first-ever Naz Weekend from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23, a celebration to welcome alumni, students and families.

Pauley’s speech, starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 in Nazareth College Arts Center’s Callahan Theater on the campus at 4245 East Ave., Pittsford, is open to the public. Tickets ($20) are available at naz.edu/nazweekend or by calling (585) 389-5000.

Now 71, Pauley rose to prominence in 1976 at age 25, when she succeeded Barbara Walters as co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show, where she remained until 1989. In 1990 to ’91, she hosted the news magazine “Real Life with Jane Pauley” on NBC, and from 1992 to 2003, co-anchored “Dateline NBC” with Stone Phillips. From 2004 to '05, she hosted her own syndicated daytime talk show, "The Jane Pauley Show."

In 2014, Pauley was interviewed for a “CBS Sunday Morning” segment, and positive feedback from viewers led to her being hired as a show contributor. She was elevated to program host in 2016, succeeding Charles Osgood.

Pauley has won multiple Emmy Awards, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement and is a member of the Broadcast and Cable Hall of Fame.

She also has written two New York Times bestsellers: the memoir “Skywriting: A Life Out of the Blue” (2004), in which she revealed being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001, and “Your Life Calling: Reimagining the Rest of Your Life” (2014).

Pauley and her husband, “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau, have three grown children.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

