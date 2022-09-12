ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top performers in football from week three in the Texas Panhandle

By Hart Pisani and Shawn Moran, Amarillo Globe-News
 5 days ago
Here are the best of the best from the third week of high school football action in and around the Panhandle.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send weekly and season statistics to ensure your athlete is included in top performers and our Top-10 lists by emailing sports@amarillo.com

Mason Graham, Amarillo High

After a rough first game of the season, Graham has bounced back the last two weeks. He led the Sandies to their first victory of the season last Thursday with a brilliant performance against Midland High. The senior went 14-of-18 for 201 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers with no interceptions and didn't take a sack.

Jmaury Davis, Clarendon

After the Broncos started off 0-2, we hadn't heard much from the Texas Tech commit. Against a solid Booker defense, he made himself heard. The senior ran the ball 21 times on offense for an astounding 335 yards and five scores in Clarendon's first win of the season.

Tripper Taylor, Pampa

The Harvesters suffered their first loss of the season, but Taylor did his part in racking up 11 tackles, three pressures, one sack and five tackles for a loss.

Armando Lujan and Damian Barragan, Sunray

Lujan was outstanding yet again, going 28-of-38 for 385 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Barragan had 10 catches for 180 yards and two TDs.

Boston Ladd, West Plains

The Wolves are still seeking their first win, but Ladd came away with two interceptions against a Canyon offense that hadn't thrown any in the first two games.

Creed Newkirk, Wheeler

Wheeler got its first win of the season thanks in large part to Newkirk's performance as he rushed for 118 yards.

Carlos Duran, Hereford

Hereford is still seeking its first win, but Duran did his part. He tossed three touchdown passes with no interceptions against Shallowater.

Kit Macina and Caden Peevey, Shamrock

Macina threw for 203 yards and rand for 88 more while tossing three scores. Peevey did everything else with 202 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and 13 tackles on defense.

Sabien Perry, Aurelio Medrano and Emmanuel Ibanez, Dumas

Perry had 12 tackles while Medrando had nine tackles and a sack. Both had one TFL a piece in the Demons' comeback win over Perryton. Ibanez rushed for two touchdowns and 112 yards on offense.

Damian Cedillo and Michael McCray, Tulia

Cedillo rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown with six catches for 88 yards. McCray had seven tackles, three for a loss and a hurry as Tulia got the win over Sanford-Fritch.

Sebastian Kirvin, Irvin Torres and Davian McMullen, Muleshoe

Kirvin threw four touchdowns and 251 yards while rushing for 114 yards and a score. Torres caught six passes, three for touchdowns, and 132 yards. McMullen had 15 tackles, two for a loss, and a forced fumble.

Kyler Read, Dalhart

The entire Wolves team deserves a shoutout, but Read shined above all during a challenging week. He threw three touchdowns while rushing for 121 yards and another two scores.

Julian Cervantes, Perryton

Perryton took the loss, but Cervantes was exceptional as he threw a touchdown and rushed for three more.

Tray Toliver and Donteh Bates, Borger

Toliver rushed for 190 yards and a score on a mere 11 carries and Bates had 167 yards and one touchdown on 18 totes.

Camden Sperry, Tryce Johnson, and Kyton Johnson, Happy

Sperry threw three touchdowns, Tryce ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns while recovering a fumble for a score and Kyton caught all three touchdowns on five receptions with 123 yards.

Dawson Jaco, Bushland

The Falcons are for real and so is Jaco. He went 21-of-29 for 364 yards, four touchdowns and one interception against Childress.

Brady Thompson, Tavian Vrede and Elyes Torres, Highland Park

The Hornets are still looking for win number one, but they're very nearly there. Thompson went 27-of-45 for 335 yards and six touchdowns against Shamrock. Vrede rushed for 144 yards and a score and Torres had 11 catches for 169 yards and three scores.

Mauricio Duran and Zane Burr, Stratford

Duran had 177 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries while Burr finished with 116 yards and three scores on just seven carries.

Joaquin Segovia, Vega

Just when you thought Jmaury Davis' rushing performance couldn't be topped, Segovia rushed for 413 yards. Yet his performance was overshadowed by the performance of someone on the team Vega lost to.

Landyn Hack, Panhandle

Hack was the AGN preseason Player of the Year and he's proved us right so far. He had 19 carries for 295 yards and five touchdown. Hack also went 4-of-8 for 152 yards and three touchdowns to go with seven tackles and a pick-six. And just for kicks, he made five extra points at kicker.

Corey Stancell, Farwell

Stancell had his best rushing performance of the season with 164 yards and three scores on the ground to go with an interception on defense.

Haiden Thompson, Miami

Five passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and 11 tackles? Yeah, Thompson is pretty good.

