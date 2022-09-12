Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
3 Big Things the Merge Will Change About Ethereum
At press time, estimates are that Ethereum’s Merge, or the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based transaction validation and settlement, will happen around 1 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 15. It’s probably the most significant piece of crypto news since the collapse of Three Arrows Capital in June.
CoinDesk
FTX Is in the Lead to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital’s Assets Out of Bankruptcy: Source
Exchange giant FTX is in the lead to buy the assets of Voyager Digital, the cryptocurrency lender whose bankruptcy filing deepened this year’s industry crisis, but higher offers could still come in in the days ahead, according to a person familiar with the matter. An auction was held this...
CoinDesk
CFTC Already Preparing to Be Crypto Watchdog, Behnam Tells US Senators
Rostin Behnam, the head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said he has already directed his agency to begin preparing to be the major, fully funded regulator for much of the crypto market, as anticipated in Senate legislation. “The volatility in the market, and its impact on retail customers...
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Merge Finally Happened: So What?
Ethereum has been getting ready to "merge," creating temporary disruptions in some crypto trading and potentially new opportunities for investors. Now the Merge has finally happened. But what does it really mean?. In simple but perhaps poorly understood terms, Ethereum has gone from a cryptocurrency token backed by a proof-of-work...
CoinDesk
Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up
Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
CoinDesk
SEC’s Gensler Signals Extra Scrutiny for Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies: Report
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday said that staked cryptocurrencies may be subject to federal securities regulations, repeating a pro-oversight stance in the wake of Ethereum’s transition to just such a method. According to the Wall Street Journal, Gensler said that proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Traders in Wait-and-See Mode in Countdown to Ethereum Merge
Crypto markets appeared to be in suspension on Wednesday as traders awaited the Ethereum blockchain’s historic Merge – the network’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) network, expected to take place in about 12 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) was in a choppy trading range around $20,000 while ether (ETH) changed...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings
Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
CoinDesk
SEC Sues 2 Crypto Advisory Firms and Their Owner for Misappropriating Investors’ Funds
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday sued two crypto advisory firms and their owner for allegedly misappropriating investors’ funds that they had pledged to invest in digital assets. The charges, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, allege that Creative Advancement LLC and Edelman Blockchain...
CoinDesk
Welcome to the Post-Merge Era in Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. At 2:44 a.m. ET Thursday, Ethereum successfully transitioned from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. On today’s show, NLW breaks down what that means for the network’s security and economics and looks at the political dimensions that could impact Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto industry.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Markets Trade Lower Despite Success of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge, one of the most widely anticipated and monitored events in the history of digital assets, went smoothly early Thursday morning, as scheduled. At approximately 06:43 UTC, Ethereum successfully transitioned from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake, intended to reduce both energy consumption and the supply of the native ether token.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Diamond Standard Raises $30M to Fund Expansion
Blockchain startup Diamond Standard, which is tokenizing diamonds to create a new investable asset class, raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Left Lane and investment management firm Horizon Kinetics. Diamond Standard is aiming to use the new funding to expand its production...
CoinDesk
Here's How Equity Investors Can Play Ethereum’s Merge
Crypto traders are gearing up for Ethereum’s Merge, the blockchain's transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), with assorted markets-related trades. But it's slim pickings for equity investors who want to participate. “TradFi [traditional finance] investors don’t really have many options yet [to play the Merge]...
CoinDesk
High Bid on NFT of Ethereum’s Final PoW Block Is Just One-Third What Creators Paid to Mint It
The entirety of Ethereum’s final block before it shifted to a proof-of-stake network Thursday morning was captured in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). But the market isn’t valuing “The Last POW Block” as much as its creators likely did, at least so far. VanityBlocks,...
CoinDesk
Environmental Groups to Spend Another $1M on Ads for Bitcoin Code Change After the Merge
Environmental groups pledged to spend another $1 million on online ads to pressure the Bitcoin community to change the network's code in order to reduce energy consumption. Earlier on Thursday, the Ethereum blockchain – which underpins the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market value– changed its consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), doing away with the need for energy-intensive computing power. Bitcoin, a PoW network, has been facing mounting criticism over its energy use, which is on par with some small countries. These criticisms were echoed in part in a report on bitcoin mining published by the White House last week.
CoinDesk
Ethereum PoW Is Not an Ethereum Competitor
Ethereum, the world’s most active cryptocurrency network, just fired all of its miners. In a much-anticipated event you may have heard of called the Merge, Ethereum devs “switched out the engine of a moving car” to do away with the energy intensive process of securing blockchains known as proof-of-work (PoW).
CoinDesk
Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has banned crypto companies from offering staking and lending services, according to a press release on Thursday. The decision to ban "depository services," which includes paying returns to depositors, was made to protect traders from the risks associated with crypto lenders, the release said.
CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
CoinDesk
BigCommerce to Offer Crypto Payments For Merchants With BitPay, CoinPayments
Open software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform BitCommerce (BIGC) is teaming with BitPay and CoinPayments for cryptocurrency payments for BIGC merchant customers in select countries. The company is joining a number of other e-commerce platforms that have been adding crypto payment capabilities over the last few years. Earlier in 2022, for example,...
