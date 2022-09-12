ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it

A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prairieville, LA
Society
City
New York City, NY
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
City
Prairieville, LA
Gonzales, LA
Society
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Prairieville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Gonzales, LA
Government
City
Gonzales, LA
City
Leblanc, LA
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Society
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
theadvocate.com

See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building

The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#Americans#Patriots
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1-year-old killed in fatal crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road, police say

A Wednesday morning crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road left a one-year-old child dead, according to Louisiana State Police. Two cars were traveling eastbound on I-12 at about 7:15 a.m. when one struck the rear end of the other for reasons still unknown, said police. Benjamin DeLaune, the infant, of Livingston was properly restrained in the front car but sustained serious injuries in the crash.
LIVINGSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

More time needed to develop noise ordinance for homes, businesses, Zachary council says

Zachary City Council members tapped the brakes Tuesday on adopting a noise ordinance, saying they want some more time to make changes to the document. The council has been pondering a draft ordinance in recent weeks. It sets decibel limits for noise in residential, public, commercial and industrial settings as well as timeframes during which loud sounds would be deemed unacceptable.
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy