Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it
A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
2 local schools repeat as Blue Ribbon school winners - LSU Lab and St. James
LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day are both taking their latest turn in the winner circle, having once again earned the distinction of being National Blue Ribbon Schools — the nation's highest school honor. These Baton Rouge schools are among seven Louisiana schools earning the prestigious national...
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
Baton Rouge Magnet High student arrested on terrorizing, accused of making threats online
A 15-year-old Baton Rouge Magnet High sophomore was arrested on a count of terrorizing after he allegedly posted a threatening message on social media, East Baton Rouge Public School System officials said. In a statement Wednesday evening, EBRPSS spokeswoman Paris Flannigan said law enforcement officials had contacted the school's security...
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building
The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
In Baton Rouge park shooting, he tried saving victim's life: 'He was taking his last breath'
When shots rang out in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge park on Tuesday afternoon, a man who lives nearby said he rushed to the scene, stripped off his shirt and pressed it to the 24-year-old victim's heaving, bleeding chest. "He was gasping for air, taking his last breath,"...
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
1-year-old killed in fatal crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road, police say
A Wednesday morning crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road left a one-year-old child dead, according to Louisiana State Police. Two cars were traveling eastbound on I-12 at about 7:15 a.m. when one struck the rear end of the other for reasons still unknown, said police. Benjamin DeLaune, the infant, of Livingston was properly restrained in the front car but sustained serious injuries in the crash.
Get a sneak peek at the $35 million renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino
A 90-room hotel, a sportsbook and an oyster bar/bistro that will feature a pizza station, wine bar and bowling lanes are some of the things the Belle of Baton Rouge will have when it moves onto land. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's request to move off...
High school students on a college campus: Charter school moves in to BRCC
Since opening in 2019, GEO Next Generation High School has made its name by busing its students 5 miles west to take courses on the Baton Rouge Community College campus alongside traditional college students, and the high school has now decided to take the next step and move in. BRCC...
Woman shot to death inside vehicle on Government Street early Friday, police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death near Mid City early Friday. UPDATE: LSU student shot and killed in vehicle on Government Street early Friday morning. Authorities said the woman was shot inside of her vehicle around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
Body found near O'Neal Lane Thursday morning; deputies investigating death
East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found near O'Neal Lane on Thursday morning. Authorities said a person was found dead around 6:25 a.m. in the 3000 block of Yorkfield Drive (map). No other information was immediately available. EBRSO says the death is currently under...
More time needed to develop noise ordinance for homes, businesses, Zachary council says
Zachary City Council members tapped the brakes Tuesday on adopting a noise ordinance, saying they want some more time to make changes to the document. The council has been pondering a draft ordinance in recent weeks. It sets decibel limits for noise in residential, public, commercial and industrial settings as well as timeframes during which loud sounds would be deemed unacceptable.
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
Body found near O'Neal Lane identified, death being investigated as homicide, EBRSO says
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating as a homicide the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found Thursday morning near O'Neal Lane, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Authorities discovered Erion Franklin dead from a suspected gunshot wound in a courtyard in the 3000 block of...
Crash closes I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road on Wednesday, traffic officials say
Both lanes of Interstate 12 East near Hammond were closed because of an accident, Louisiana transportation officials said. I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road was shut down. Traffic was diverted onto Pumpkin Center Road. As of 8 a.m, traffic had backed up to LA 441 (Holden). By the time all...
