San Antonio Zoo Center for Conservation and Research has selected Crescent Bend Nature Park as a harvesting location to help feed their Texas Horned Lizards. Learn about snake identification, conservation of the Amazonian rainforest and a fun Bio Blitz. If this program is not already cool enough, there is also an opportunity for appearances of live animals/lizards from the zoo! The program will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Crescent Bend Nature Park. Meet at the first parking lot near the restroom building and trailhead.

SCHERTZ, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO