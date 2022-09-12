Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist tries to put abortion back at election forefront
Crist says Gov. DeSantis is trying to distract from abortion issues with his planes delivering migrants to Massachusetts. Charlie Crist is trying to reframe the 2022 gubernatorial election as a referendum on abortion after a day focused on immigration. Crist, the Democratic nominee for Governor, says Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
Dana Trabulsy dominating money race in HD 84 re-election bid
The freshman Representative is getting some help from the Republican Party of Florida. Dana Trabulsy is getting significant support from the state Republican Party as she makes her first re-election bid in a district that went for Donald Trump by less than 2 percentage points. But it looks like her...
Lee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as security threat
The party also passed a resolution demanding Gov. DeSantis decertify electronic voting machines. Lee County Republicans officially branded international health and economic groups as national security threats and demanded Florida restrict the IRS and FBI. At a special meeting of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), members passed a...
Board of Governors votes to hire Ray Rodrigues as Chancellor
He succeeds Marshall Criser in the role. The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Sen. Ray Rodrigues to be the next Chancellor of Florida’s State University System. The hiring decision came at the same meeting where governors honored outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser. Rodrigues, an...
Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Schedule more clemency board meetings
The clemency panel is scheduled to meet just twice this year. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to convene two more meetings of the state clemency board before the end of the year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of the Florida Board of Executive Clemency were held...
Manny Díaz names Steve Crisafulli, Rebecca Matthews, more to Education Foundation board
The Florida Education Foundation is the direct support organization for the Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Díaz has named seven new members to the Florida Education Foundation’s board of directors, including Rebecca Matthews as Chair. Díaz announced Matthews’ appointment Friday along with that of Carlos O. Alvarez,...
LGBTQ+ groups back Charlie Crist, pledge to mobilize voters
Crist called DeSantis a 'nightmare' and called him out for an anti-equality agenda. A coalition of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups is endorsing Charlie Crist for Governor as he seeks to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The groups, Equality Florida, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and Safeguard...
Medicaid $15 minimum wage takes effect Oct. 1, but providers say they won’t have the money
Contracted home- and community-based providers may have to wait until next year to get the money from the managed care plans. Home- and community-based providers responsible for assisting the poor and elderly enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid managed long-term care programs are worried about meeting a new $15-per-hour minimum wage requirement for direct care workers that takes effect Oct. 1.
Karla Hernández’s video clip on ‘dysfunctional Legislature’ stirs outrage
Working in special education, she says, 'by itself qualifies me to work with a dysfunctional Legislature.'. A national Republican organization is demanding Charlie Crist’s running mate apologize to the state’s special needs students after a video surfaced showing what was called her “demeaning” attack on them.
Last Call for 9.15.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly migrants has consumed headlines and chyrons in Florida and across the nation since Wednesday night.
Gov. DeSantis puts $20M to train truckers and set up apprenticeship programs for trade jobs
The money will add 1,200 students to Florida's trucker training programs, and aid 3,200 apprenticeships. Florida will spend more than $20 million to set up apprenticeship programs for trade jobs such as industrial technicians and heavy equipment drivers, as well as educating and training truckers, Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed Thursday.
AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law
Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
Florida blimp magnate pleads guilty to stealing nearly $8M in U.S. pandemic aid
Walsh received total loans of just over $7.8 million out of a requested total of $14.7 million, according to federal court records. An international blimp magnate in north-central Florida will be sentenced in January in federal court after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of nearly $8 million in relief aid meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records.
Trulieve nabs Benzinga Cannabis Award
The company is the largest cannabis retailer in the nation. Trulieve, the nation’s largest cannabis retailer, was recognized this week at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference with the group’s “best cannabis retail expansion strategy” award. The company topped cannabis retailers Flora Growth and Verano for the...
Florida education officials scrutinize field trips, LGBTQ+ policies that protect transgender students
'This provision is basically outing a child to all of the parents.'. School districts will have to notify parents if students rooming together during overnight field trips will be separated according to the sex assigned to them at birth under a new state rule, raising alarm bells for LGBTQ+ advocates worried about transgender students.
Jeanette Nuñez honors Tampa General for exceptional care of moms, babies
TGH exceeds national goals to reduce C-section deliveries in first-time moms. Make room for more awards at Tampa General Hospital (TGH). The latest one was delivered by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez today during her visit to TGH. Nuñez presented TGH with an award recognizing its continuing efforts to reduce...
NOAA vessel speed proposal, meant to protect right whales, draws charter captains’ ire
'There certainly would be enforceability issues in terms of assets available and how you actually do it.'. It’s an unavoidable fact that recreational vessel collisions are one of the biggest threats to the survival of North Atlantic right whales as a species, behind the injuries and deaths wrought by fixed-gear, heavy rope lobster and crab trapping in New England and Canada, and along with issues exacerbated by climate change like warming seas and a migrating food supply.
Stimulus update 2022: Direct one-time $300 payments being sent out in Hawaii today
Hawaii residents could receive one-time direct payments of up to $300 as early as Friday as part of the state's constitutional refund given to each resident who files an income tax return for the previous fiscal year.
$1 million Powerball winner sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts
A lottery player in Massachusetts won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday. The ticket was sold at a Market Basket in Lowell, according to the lottery. However, there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday. Instead, the lottery prize increases to $225 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. Overall, there were...
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
