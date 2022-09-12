ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Charlie Crist tries to put abortion back at election forefront

Crist says Gov. DeSantis is trying to distract from abortion issues with his planes delivering migrants to Massachusetts. Charlie Crist is trying to reframe the 2022 gubernatorial election as a referendum on abortion after a day focused on immigration. Crist, the Democratic nominee for Governor, says Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
Dana Trabulsy dominating money race in HD 84 re-election bid

The freshman Representative is getting some help from the Republican Party of Florida. Dana Trabulsy is getting significant support from the state Republican Party as she makes her first re-election bid in a district that went for Donald Trump by less than 2 percentage points. But it looks like her...
Board of Governors votes to hire Ray Rodrigues as Chancellor

He succeeds Marshall Criser in the role. The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Sen. Ray Rodrigues to be the next Chancellor of Florida’s State University System. The hiring decision came at the same meeting where governors honored outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser. Rodrigues, an...
Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Schedule more clemency board meetings

The clemency panel is scheduled to meet just twice this year. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to convene two more meetings of the state clemency board before the end of the year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of the Florida Board of Executive Clemency were held...
LGBTQ+ groups back Charlie Crist, pledge to mobilize voters

Crist called DeSantis a 'nightmare' and called him out for an anti-equality agenda. A coalition of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups is endorsing Charlie Crist for Governor as he seeks to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The groups, Equality Florida, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and Safeguard...
Medicaid $15 minimum wage takes effect Oct. 1, but providers say they won’t have the money

Contracted home- and community-based providers may have to wait until next year to get the money from the managed care plans. Home- and community-based providers responsible for assisting the poor and elderly enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid managed long-term care programs are worried about meeting a new $15-per-hour minimum wage requirement for direct care workers that takes effect Oct. 1.
AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law

Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
Florida blimp magnate pleads guilty to stealing nearly $8M in U.S. pandemic aid

Walsh received total loans of just over $7.8 million out of a requested total of $14.7 million, according to federal court records. An international blimp magnate in north-central Florida will be sentenced in January in federal court after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of nearly $8 million in relief aid meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records.
Trulieve nabs Benzinga Cannabis Award

The company is the largest cannabis retailer in the nation. Trulieve, the nation’s largest cannabis retailer, was recognized this week at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference with the group’s “best cannabis retail expansion strategy” award. The company topped cannabis retailers Flora Growth and Verano for the...
Jeanette Nuñez honors Tampa General for exceptional care of moms, babies

TGH exceeds national goals to reduce C-section deliveries in first-time moms. Make room for more awards at Tampa General Hospital (TGH). The latest one was delivered by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez today during her visit to TGH. Nuñez presented TGH with an award recognizing its continuing efforts to reduce...
NOAA vessel speed proposal, meant to protect right whales, draws charter captains’ ire

'There certainly would be enforceability issues in terms of assets available and how you actually do it.'. It’s an unavoidable fact that recreational vessel collisions are one of the biggest threats to the survival of North Atlantic right whales as a species, behind the injuries and deaths wrought by fixed-gear, heavy rope lobster and crab trapping in New England and Canada, and along with issues exacerbated by climate change like warming seas and a migrating food supply.
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
