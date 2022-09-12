'There certainly would be enforceability issues in terms of assets available and how you actually do it.'. It’s an unavoidable fact that recreational vessel collisions are one of the biggest threats to the survival of North Atlantic right whales as a species, behind the injuries and deaths wrought by fixed-gear, heavy rope lobster and crab trapping in New England and Canada, and along with issues exacerbated by climate change like warming seas and a migrating food supply.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO