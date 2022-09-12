Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Related
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Hypebae
Marni's SS23 Collection Sets the Sky on Fire
Italian brand Marni has just revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection for New York Fashion Week. Putting on an inimitable display of fiery-hued garments, the latest mélange of garments are inspired by the sun’s continuous ebb and flow. Uber-saturated oranges, yellows and reds arrive in the form of sleek...
Carolina Herrera creates a secret garden at New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Carolina Herrera unfurled blossoms at New York Fashion Week with a collection that plays with the fresh colors of an unkempt garden. "I like this idea of creating a garden for a spring collection," said creative director Wes Gordon, who found inspiration from his favorite childhood book, Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden," as well as an archival floral fabric book.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kate Moss Is Breezy in Blush Pink Bohemian Dress and Classic Black Leather Boots for the Launch of her Beauty and Wellness Brand Cosmoss
Kate Moss celebrated the release of her new beauty and wellness brand Cosmoss at Harrods in London on Sept. 6. Dressed in a flouncy summery dress and closet staple footwear, Moss greeted guests and posed with her products. Moss exuded a bohemian-esque aura that was reflected in her blush pink clothing. The garment featured long bell sleeves and a risky plunging neckline partnered with a flowing maxi-style skirt. Furthering those witchy bohemian vibes, the supermodel wore a plethora of jewelry stacked around her neck, wrists, and on each finger in a variety of metals, some adorned with varying crystals. The mom of...
hypebeast.com
Gucci's New adidas Gazelle Colorways Offer Pairs for the Bold or Subtle Sneakerhead
Yesterday, Alessandro Michele‘s Gucci released its comprehensive Fall 2022 “Exquisite” collection, delivering a smattering of dazzling ready-to-wear alongside a large array of collaborative. looks, most of which leant towards regal Renaissance themes. Now, the house follows up on its footwear with the introduction of two new adidas...
A Secret Sale on Hollywood's Favorite Birkenstocks Puts the Comfy Sandals at Just $80 — but Not for Long
It includes styles celebs like Kendall Jenner wear on repeat When it comes to shoe shopping, we take a lot of inspiration from celebrities, which is precisely why Birkenstocks have been top of mind for several years now. After all, we've lost count of how many times we've spotted stylish stars like Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid wearing the brand's trademark comfy sandals and clogs out and about; and now that they're on major sale on Rue La La, there's never been a better...
New York Fashion Week Shows Its Punky, Sweaty, Sexy Side
Foo and Foo Foo and Foo showcased an off-the-cuff eclectic line Tuesday, demonstrating that there’s a niche for every style-enthusiast during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which began in 2017 by designer Elizabeth Hilfiger—yes, the daughter of that Hilfiger, revealed its new collection at a cramped appliance store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Diverse models of various heights and body types graced the appliance store with sexy, sweaty energy, as if no excessive effort was necessary for their looks. Exaggerated cargo pants, casual ties (thanks Avril Lavigne), and heavily-worn white sneakers gave props to the edgy side of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
Martha Stewart Walks The Runway In Simply Chic White Ensemble & Platform Pumps At NYFW
Martha Stewart made an unexpected appearance walking the runway at the Dennis Basso fashion show. The television personality arrived in an all-white look for the NYFW event at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12. Stewart’s v-neck flowing top was mostly covered by a white floral lace cardigan featuring a curved cuff design which was made by Basso’s signature appliquéd lace. She paired the outfit with leather wedges that featured a cross pattern design. The brown platform shoes added a bit of color to the look. The focus was on her jewelry as Stewart wore two different pearl necklaces to the event. She...
hypebeast.com
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
Elle
The 7 Best Nail Trends From the Spring 2023 Runways
New York Fashion Week might have ended, but we’re not done talking about it yet. Whether we're analyzing the best looks from the runways or seething with jealousy over chic street style looks, there is plenty of inspiration to draw from the September shows, for however long it takes. But it doesn’t stop at fashion. Here, we found the seven best nail trends we spotted on the runways and expect to see everywhere by next spring. Whether it’s a creamy nude or Barbiecore pink, we can’t wait to see these styles IRL. Plus, we found the best products to recreate these looks at home. If Gigi Hadid can wear these, so can you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
Cabin Fever: How The Return Of Wanderlust Has Impacted Our AW22 Wardrobes
I’m one of those people. The type who can’t sleep the night before a trip. It doesn’t matter if it’s Ryanair to Dublin or business class to Tokyo. Work or pleasure, I can never quell the little flurry of excitement that comes with ‘going somewhere’. It’s infinitely preferable to going nowhere.
Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway
Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Is Capping Off Summer in the Perfect Sundress
Fall may be just around the corner, but Jennifer Lopez isn't done showing off her arsenal of summer sundresses just yet. Over the weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted perusing the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles, where she pulled off another effortlessly chic end-of-summer look. Her ensemble consisted of an...
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essence
Sergio Hudson Channels Prince Through Power Dressing
High coiffed hair, veteran industry supermodels, and power shoulders—for SS23, Sergio channels 90s glam. Power dressing will always be paramount in a Sergio Hudson fashion show. Back in February, ahead of his Spring Summer 2022 show, he said, “When I see women, I see them at their finest, and I want to dress them to meet that moment.” This Spring Summer 2023 collection, or “Collection 10,” was no deviation from that sentiment.
thezoereport.com
Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Redefined Minimalism For Next Year
Over the past year, the one word you likely heard repeated from every corner of the internet is: maximalism. In fashion, this aesthetic is the anthesis to the minimalism movement as it encourages you to embrace your brightest, campiest, and most out-there looks with an unabashed attitude. This was evidenced through chunky baubles and psychedelic prints seen throughout fashion lately, but the tides might be turning back to a time of simplicity for next season. At least, that’s what you would think if you tuned into Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
hypebeast.com
New York Fashion Week SS23 Street Style Is on the Edge of Novelty
New York Fashion Week has kicked off the start of fashion month for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, bringing the city’s best dressed out to the streets. With the return of the hustle and bustle on the streets of New York, it appears that pandemic restrictions for many are just a distant memory. NYFW arrives in full force, seeing many international attendees come back to the city since COVID. The week was nothing but good vibes, as the zealous energy continues to add to the pomp and circumstance of the week. The mood was reflected in the vibrancy of outfits seen paraded both in and outside of shows. Tonal suiting proved to be a huge hit this season, with some going for the the bold, electric blue and some opting for a more reserved look in mint green. Oversized tailoring continues to be king when it comes to the exaggerated silhouettes brought on by the blazer, proving that the piece continues to be the perfect outerwear addition to round off any outfit.
The Best Retro Sneakers for Stepping Into Fall with Style
When you’re ready to step out of those high heels and pair your baggy jeans or low-rise denim with something more casual, you really can’t go wrong with a great pair of sneakers. A step up from basic white kicks, retro runners transition well for casual back-to-the-office looks for fall and beyond, all while looking to the past to add a bit of old-school playfulness to modern-day wardrobes. Meghan Markle has been spotted spotted in eco-conscious sneakers from Rothy’s and Veja, and classic athletic footwear brands like Adidas, New Balance and Nike are regularly seen on stars including J. Lo, Gigi...
Comments / 0