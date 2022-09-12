ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK economic growth remains tepid despite sizzling temperatures

By Larry Elliott
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEgHX_0hrfE3Fw00
A construction worker enjoys his lunch while using a burger king bag to protect his head from the sun Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

The weather was hot but the economy was lukewarm . As temperatures in the UK rose above 40 degrees centigrade for the first time, growth in July remained tepid.

To be sure, the economy expanded, but some boost to activity was expected after the hit to growth in June caused by the double bank holiday to celebrate the late Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Given that gross domestic product – the official gauge of how big the economy is – contracted by 0.6% in June, the 0.2% bounceback in July was unimpressive, particularly given the boost provided by the Euro 2022 football tournament and the Commonwealth Games.

Related: UK economy grows more slowly than expected amid cost of living crisis

Over the three months to July, a better guide to the trend than one month’s figures taken in isolation, the economy moved sideways, showing zero growth.

The reason the post-lockdown recovery has petered out is simple: consumers are seeing their spending power reduced by rising inflation. According to the Office for National Statistics, while the economy as a whole is just over 1% bigger than it was pre-Covid 19 in early 2020, the output of consumer-facing services is 4.3% lower.

There was also some anecdotal evidence of people using less energy in July – in part due to the heatwave but also because higher prices affected demand for electricity and gas.

The economy shrank in the second quarter of 2022 and the weak start to the third quarter in July means a technical recession – defined as two consecutive three-month periods of falling output – is a distinct possibility. Activity in September will be affected by the extra bank holiday on the day of the Queen’s funeral next week.

Interactive

Last week’s decision by the government to cap energy bills at an average of £2,500 has reduced the risk of economic meltdown over the winter, but the outlook remains poor. Manufacturing and construction contracted in July, and surveys suggest business confidence is low.

Capping energy bills means inflation will peak at a lower level than previously feared, but prices are still going to be rising faster than wages for some time to come. The Treasury and the Bank of England will be relieved if by next spring the economy is no smaller than it is now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dirty Dancing felt like it was made for me!’: Jennifer Grey on her turbulent life – and the film that made her a star

Thirty-five years on from her biggest hit, Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey is an open book. Her candid new memoir, Out of the Corner, covers her Hollywood youth, fast fame, frequent relationships, abortions and, yes, multiple cosmetic surgeries with a raw and unfiltered honesty. Grey suggests that memoir-writing should be taught in schools. “It’s a great way to look at your life and question your own narrative,” she says. “Maybe the worst thing to happen to you wasn’t the worst, or some good came from it? I think everybody should try it.”
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

I’m an expert in crowd behaviour – don’t be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen

Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economic Recovery#Uk Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Ele
The Guardian

My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters

My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Mark Wilkins obituary

My friend Mark Wilkins, who has died aged 68 after several years of declining health, was the founder and frontman of the Hertfordshire-based anarcho-folk-punk band the Astronauts. In the 1960s, amid a prevailing sense that the joy and naivety of the music scene in and around London was about to...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

444K+
Followers
101K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy