Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Admits Wrong Call, Jalen Hurts Should Have Been Penalized
Jalen Hurts intentionally grounded the football, and should have been called for a penalty.
WATCH: Did Buffalo Bills Goof in Cutting New Texans TE O.J. Howard?
Houston found a way to make something work ... where Buffalo could not.
Josh Allen commercial with Lay's has a coin-toss twist (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a sense of humor and pulled it out for Frito-Lay. In July, it became known that Allen was shooting a commercial ad with the popular chip company at Highmark Stadium. During the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, it has been released. In it,...
NFL・
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Josh Allen on half days of school for MNF game: 'That's how you create some Bills fans'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday. It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested For DWI
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr -- who famously signed a five-year, $50 MILLION contract with Dallas back in 2012 -- was arrested for DWI on Thursday, TMZ Sports has confirmed. A spokesperson for the Collin County Sheriff's Office tells us Carr was arrested at around 2:30 AM on Thursday morning....
Comments / 0