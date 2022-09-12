ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Dallas Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested For DWI

Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr -- who famously signed a five-year, $50 MILLION contract with Dallas back in 2012 -- was arrested for DWI on Thursday, TMZ Sports has confirmed. A spokesperson for the Collin County Sheriff's Office tells us Carr was arrested at around 2:30 AM on Thursday morning....
