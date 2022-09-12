ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Man Caught on Camera Stealing Laptop Computer Inside Barry University Library

A Miami-Dade County medical student is coming out after reporting that he was robbed inside the university’s library. At Barry University in Miami Shores, a student by the name of Mario claimed to have lost his laptop computer while he was at the library. The guy was seen on camera waiting for Mario to leave the computer alone before he entered and took it.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars

One of the more than 20 unconnected counts that the 14-year-old passenger in the stolen automobile that was involved in a fatal collision in Oakland Park has pled not guilty to. He is also accused of trespassing and leaving the scene of the accident that killed 35-year-old mother-of-three Maria Tellez...
North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash

A 38-year-old North Carolina man is charged with DUI after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash that resulted in five individuals, including two children, being sent to the hospital. Following the collision at 8 p.m. on November 6 in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines, Harold Iparraguirre...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud

A 36-year-old Plantation woman is charged with grand theft and fraud after allegedly using another person’s bank account to pay her rent, lease a vehicle, and purchase a trailer for a friend. In 2016, Natasha Maragh was already on probation after being charged with 21 counts of fraud. According...
PLANTATION, FL
Broward Sheriff’s Office Honors Employees for Their Efforts During Award Ceremony

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday recognized the magic number of 500 deputies, firemen, and civilian staff members who helped save the day in 2020 and 2021. The BSO Award Ceremony recognized public employees young and old, ranging from the LGBTQ+ Committee to the Department of Law Enforcement, after a two-year break caused by the COVID epidemic.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

