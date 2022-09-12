Read full article on original website
bulletin-news.com
Deputies Searching for Driver, Trying to ID Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run
The victim of a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach has been identified, and deputies are looking for the driver. Around 6:30 am on Friday, the event took place in the 3300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Unidentified adult female pedestrian was murdered while attempting to cross Atlantic in a location without...
bulletin-news.com
Man Caught on Camera Stealing Laptop Computer Inside Barry University Library
A Miami-Dade County medical student is coming out after reporting that he was robbed inside the university’s library. At Barry University in Miami Shores, a student by the name of Mario claimed to have lost his laptop computer while he was at the library. The guy was seen on camera waiting for Mario to leave the computer alone before he entered and took it.
bulletin-news.com
Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars
One of the more than 20 unconnected counts that the 14-year-old passenger in the stolen automobile that was involved in a fatal collision in Oakland Park has pled not guilty to. He is also accused of trespassing and leaving the scene of the accident that killed 35-year-old mother-of-three Maria Tellez...
bulletin-news.com
North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash
A 38-year-old North Carolina man is charged with DUI after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash that resulted in five individuals, including two children, being sent to the hospital. Following the collision at 8 p.m. on November 6 in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines, Harold Iparraguirre...
bulletin-news.com
Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on DUI, Reckless Driving Charges in May Crash
Following a vehicle accident in May that wounded a man, a Broward Sheriff’s Office officer was detained on suspicion of DUI and careless driving, according to the authorities. According to BSO officials, Deputy Carlos Hernandez was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI with serious bodily injury to another,...
bulletin-news.com
Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud
A 36-year-old Plantation woman is charged with grand theft and fraud after allegedly using another person’s bank account to pay her rent, lease a vehicle, and purchase a trailer for a friend. In 2016, Natasha Maragh was already on probation after being charged with 21 counts of fraud. According...
bulletin-news.com
Broward Sheriff’s Office Honors Employees for Their Efforts During Award Ceremony
The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday recognized the magic number of 500 deputies, firemen, and civilian staff members who helped save the day in 2020 and 2021. The BSO Award Ceremony recognized public employees young and old, ranging from the LGBTQ+ Committee to the Department of Law Enforcement, after a two-year break caused by the COVID epidemic.
bulletin-news.com
Ethics Commission Finds Broward Sheriff Tony Gave False Info, Misused Position
When Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony was hired for the position, the Florida Commission on Ethics established probable cause that he had given false information or omitted facts regarding his prior drug usage and arrest for a juvenile killing. The panel also found evidence that Tony abused his public position by...
