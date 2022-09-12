Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
Click10.com
BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
WSVN-TV
‘I was scared for my life’: Woman seen in rough arrest at NE Miami-Dade strip mall speaks out
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out and sharing her side of the story days after, she said, police used excessive force when taking her into custody at a strip mall in Northeast Miami-Dade. RaQueRia Dowdell on Thursday opened up about Monday night’s tough takedown...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment in Northeast Miami-Dade; 1 taken to hospital
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in the hospital after an apartment went up in smoke. The fire ignited on Northeast 188th Street, Thursday,. Firefighters vented the home as smoke was seen coming out of the building. the victim was sitting on the ground after the fire broke...
Click10.com
Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
'Person of interest' identified in robbery at North Lauderdale supermarket
FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been identified in a North Lauderdale strong-arm robbery investigation.The robbery happened Tuesday, August 23rd, just after 4 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured a man punching a woman and stealing her necklace as she walked into a grocery store in the 800 block of W McNab Road.Broward Sheriff's investigators said security video also showed the man in a light-colored Nissan when it drove into the parking lot. They said he then got out of the car and attacked the woman who was walking into the store with her three children.Detectives later found the...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old speaks out after surviving gunshot in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old survivor spoke to just one station about being shot over a cellphone. He’s now at home after a stay in the hospital, and he’s living with some painful reminders of what happened. “I got shot right here, and then it came...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Leading High-Speed South Florida Chase Facing Multiple Charges
A man accused of leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase in South Florida made his first appearance in court Friday to face multiple charges. Channing Howard, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault and other charges following Thursday's chase that spanned two South Florida counties.
Two-county police pursuit ends in bailout, one arrest in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A two-county high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout and an arrest in western Broward County.Florida Highway Patrol cruisers had been in pursuit of a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex. Three people were then seen getting out of the car and running away from police at Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of NW 19th Street. Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. He was later transported to TGK. Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on the...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of killing 5 in wrong-way crash on Palmetto sued by one of the victim’s family
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman, among four other victims, during a wrong-way wreck is being sued by her family. On Thursday, the family spoke up publicly for the first time to announce they were suing 30-year-old Maiky Simeon, who they said killed Briana Pacalagua during the tragic crash.
Click10.com
Driver arrested, 2 passengers at large after vehicle pursuit through Miami-Dade, Broward
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested at least one suspect after a pursuit from Miami-Dade into Broward County ended in Lauderhill early Thursday evening. Officers say two other suspects are still at large. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police officers located the white Honda Civic while traveling north...
CBS News
At least 1 dead in Coconut Creek fatal crash
MIAMI - Police were investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in at least one death. The crash happened near the corner of Lyons Road and Sample Road. Images from Chopper 4 showed three vehicles, a black pick-up truck a blue sedan and a silver compact car. The silver vehicle...
WSVN-TV
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
Click10.com
Grieving parents file suit against DUI driver in Miami-Dade wrong-way crash killing 5
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Attorneys stood next to the grieving family of a 19-year-old woman on Thursday in Coral Gables. They were together to announce a lawsuit against the man who police said was drunk when he crashed head-on into her car — killing her and four of her friends — in Miami-Dade County.
850wftl.com
Man shot during shootout with girlfriend’s father after alleged kidnapping
OPA-LOCKA, FL– Authorities in South Florida are currently investing after a man was shot by his girlfriend’s father after he allegedly kidnapped her. The incident occurred on Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Dunad Avenue. Authorities say the victim and her boyfriend were driving through Miami-Dade County...
Click10.com
Woman appears to be Door Dash delivery driver; video shows she was a thief
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman that appeared to be a Door Dash delivery driver was actually a thief who was stealing packages from residents in Broward County. Surveillance video shows the woman playing the part at a Miramar home, but she doesn’t drop anything off. Instead, she...
Click10.com
Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body on a street in south Miami-Dade County after a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning. Detectives were searching for the driver who fled. Police officers responded at about 6:45 a.m., near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 320...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance shows gunman targeting same Sunrise townhome 9 months apart
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise community was rocked by gunfire when, police said, a man opened fire at the same townhome twice, once in January and again last week, hitting the residence while a pregnant woman and small child were inside. Ring surveillance video from Jan. 2 shows a...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police
After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
WSVN-TV
Defendant in accidental shooting of 17-year-old girl at Miami Airbnb pleads guilty, will do prison time
MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man who confessed to accidentally shooting a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty in court, as he stood before the victim’s heartbroken family. Hours later, a judge sentenced the 20-year-old to several weeks of jail time, followed by boot camp. Michael McGowan was 17 years old...
