Port Saint Lucie, FL

veronews.com

Deputies investigating reports of gunfire on 38th Avenue

GIFFORD — No injuries were reported during a shooting that occurred Thursday morning on 38th Avenue, deputies said. “There is no threat to the general public at this point,” Indian River County sheriff’s officials said in a statement. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Port St. Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
cw34.com

Police say drugs mixed with fentanyl are a big concern

Port St. Lucie, FL/CBS12 News — Port St. Lucie Police say they're seeing more and more fentanyl on the street. In the wee hours Friday morning September 16, Port St. Lucie Police arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges, and police say they are part of a scourge hitting this city, involving people who are selling cocaine and other illegal narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
cw34.com

Caught in the Act: 16 year old vehicle burglar caught by Port St. Lucie Police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was caught by Port St. Lucie Police on Tuesday morning after officers say they found multiple stolen items on him. A concerned caller told officers they saw someone looking into vehicles and setting off car alarms on NW Daffodil Lane at around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy in front of Parkway Elementary School.
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in South Bay killing

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest King as a suspect in the shooting that took place Sept. 8 killing Manuel Segura. They also learned that King is a suspect in a different shooting investigation that took place on July 3, 2022 in South Bay. Casings found at both scenes confirmed that the same weapon was used in both shootings, investigators said.
SOUTH BAY, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after crash that left passenger seriously injured

VERO BEACH — A 27-year-old man was jailed earlier this month following a crash where his passenger was ejected and seriously injured, police said. Police said the passenger was taken to the intensive care unit at a trauma center. It was unclear if the person had been released from...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

