iheart.com
Police: Man Shot By Ex-DEA Agent In Road Rage Incident Has Died
A 67-year old man who police say was shot in a road rage incident by a former DEA agent has died from his injuries. Thomas Vanantwerp passed away Wednesday night, a month and a half after he and 55-year old Bradley Sosnowsky got into an argument on the road in Boynton Beach.
18-year-old facing murder charge in fatal shooting of woman found dead in crashed car
RIVIERA BEACH — An 18-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an argument involving family members led to a woman's fatal shooting June 28 in Riviera Beach. A judge has ordered Jahmanuel Barber of Riviera Beach to remain in custody in the death of his aunt, Zequi...
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
veronews.com
Deputies investigating reports of gunfire on 38th Avenue
GIFFORD — No injuries were reported during a shooting that occurred Thursday morning on 38th Avenue, deputies said. “There is no threat to the general public at this point,” Indian River County sheriff’s officials said in a statement. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of...
cw34.com
Police say drugs mixed with fentanyl are a big concern
Port St. Lucie, FL/CBS12 News — Port St. Lucie Police say they're seeing more and more fentanyl on the street. In the wee hours Friday morning September 16, Port St. Lucie Police arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges, and police say they are part of a scourge hitting this city, involving people who are selling cocaine and other illegal narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
cbs12.com
Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
cw34.com
18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
cw34.com
Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
cw34.com
Caught in the Act: 16 year old vehicle burglar caught by Port St. Lucie Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was caught by Port St. Lucie Police on Tuesday morning after officers say they found multiple stolen items on him. A concerned caller told officers they saw someone looking into vehicles and setting off car alarms on NW Daffodil Lane at around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy in front of Parkway Elementary School.
25 car break-ins occur in West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.
South Bay murder suspect tells PBSO man 'disrespected him' — so he shot him to death
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in last week's fatal shooting of 28-year-old Manuel Segura. Deputies say Hargest King, 26, of South Bay admitted to shooting Segura numerous times following a Sept. 8 argument in which Segura "disrespected him." The manhunt: Detectives...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in South Bay killing
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest King as a suspect in the shooting that took place Sept. 8 killing Manuel Segura. They also learned that King is a suspect in a different shooting investigation that took place on July 3, 2022 in South Bay. Casings found at both scenes confirmed that the same weapon was used in both shootings, investigators said.
cw34.com
Fentanyl, steroids, and a loaded firearm seized in routine traffic stop
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A routine traffic stop by police led to the discovery of individual packaged baggies of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, a .45 caliber firearm, two additional loaded magazines, steroid and amphetamine pills, numerous plastic baggies, and a scale commonly used for selling drugs in Port St. Lucie.
veronews.com
Man charged after crash that left passenger seriously injured
VERO BEACH — A 27-year-old man was jailed earlier this month following a crash where his passenger was ejected and seriously injured, police said. Police said the passenger was taken to the intensive care unit at a trauma center. It was unclear if the person had been released from...
cw34.com
Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
cw34.com
Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
2 inmates die in consecutive days at Okeechobee County jail
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two inmates on consecutive days.
cw34.com
WPB man charged with attempted human smuggling in the Keys: Sheriff
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested on Monday after deputies say they attempted to travel to Cuba and return smuggling migrants into the U.S., one man was from West Palm Beach. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, and Jorge Luis...
cw34.com
Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
Water begins flowing in effort to extinguish mulch fire
Big steps are being taken to put out a pesky mulch fire in Port St. Lucie, which includes a plan that's never been done before in St. Lucie County.
