Read full article on original website
Related
Man Arrested After Grabbing Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin, At Westminster Hall Lying In State
Police have arrested a man who broke away from the queue of mourners in Westminster Hall, and ran towards Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, where he pulled at the flag. The incident, which happened on Friday evening, shocked spectators who had been waiting for up to 12 hours to view the late Queen’s casket in the ancient hall. Photos acquired by British press show a man being held on the floor by police. The man is reported to have reached the Queen’s coffin and pulled at the Royal standard flag before being apprehended. A live feed of the event was temporarily paused. One witness told...
Queen queue – live: Mourners warned of 16-hour wait as man in custody after approaching coffin
Government advice warning mourners not to travel to join the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to the Queen has been lifted this morning.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had earlier asked people to check back later on Saturday morning for updates as the wait time reached more than 25 hours.The advice was lifted by 8am on Saturday and the end point for the queue was once more accessible in Southwark Park.The latest waiting time is now said to be 16 hours, though there are warnings entry to the queue may once again be...
Queen’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin with Duke of Sussex in uniform
The Queen’s grandchildren will stand guard around her coffin in London on Saturday, hours after their parents held an emotional vigil in the Palace of Westminster.Notably, the Duke of Sussex will join his brother the Prince of Wales in wearing uniform in Westminster Hall, ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.But royal sources say the King has decided his youngest son can...
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral: Everything you need to know about historic service
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place on Monday September 19.The late monarch will be laid to rest with a service at Westminster Abbey, with nearly 500 dignitaries from around the world set to descend on London to pay their last respects.Members of the Royal family, prime ministers past and present and key figures from public life are also invited.The service is expected to last one hour, before the Queen’s coffin is moved to Windsor, where a private burial service will take place on Monday evening.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen queue — latest: Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ as mourners filed past coffinWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall as mourners queue
RELATED PEOPLE
Analysis: A definitive rebuttal to every racist 'Little Mermaid' argument
Halle Bailey's portrayal of Ariel has brought out a wave of racist criticism. Aside from the fact that "The Little Mermaid" is literal fiction, such arguments are easily debunked.
Voices: Two years on from the Beirut port blast, Lebanon is still waiting for change
In the aftermath of the tragic Beirut port explosion on 4 August 2020, Lebanese poet Nadia Tuéni’s words were everywhere, on roads and walls around the city: “Beirut has died a thousand times, and been reborn a thousand times” (”Beyrouth est mille fois morte, mille fois revécue”) – a hopeful reminder in a vulnerable situation. Yet Tuéni’s hyperbole only repeats and amplifies the widespread popular belief, verging on celebration, that Beirut has survived destruction so many times over the course of its long history. In the relative immediacy of the blast two years ago, it sounds hollow and without...
Comments / 0