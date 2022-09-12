ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone to dole out $50,000 for special events next year

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RANXw_0hrf6v8q00 Intended to promote tourism, funding of up to $5,000 per event aims to help businesses, nonprofits and community groups.

Do you have an idea for a community event in Gladstone, or do you want to make your annual event in the city even bigger? You can now get up to $5,000 for boosting your Gladstone event, courtesy of a new city program.

Funding for Gladstone tourism efforts, including some community events, comes from the statewide lodging tax collected from guests by Gladstone hotels and vacation homes. Gladstone elected officials adopted a $50,000 annual event budget as part of the city's Tourism Strategic Plan, with the goal to increase visitors to the city and promote local businesses and natural attractions.

Small businesses, nonprofits and community groups are encouraged to apply for grants through the new Community Event Sponsorship Program.

"With the recent completion of the Gladstone Tourism Strategy, we are excited to support shared aspirations to enhance or create vibrant events that bring in more visitors each year," said Gladstone City Administrator Jacque Betz. "This event-based strategy requires local leaders who are willing and able to spearhead endeavors and make them sustainable."

The Community Event Sponsorship Program is designed to assist the development and marketing of festivals and community events that draw visitors to the city. Gladstone is interested in supporting projects that align with themes identified within the Gladstone Tourism Strategy, which includes parks and nature, community events and history. Tourism promotion includes activities such as marketing special events and festivals designed to attract tourists. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpibX_0hrf6v8q00

Got an idea for an event in Gladstone?

Staff contact: Lori Bell, Gladstone tourism consultant; 503-805-7207 or contactform@ci.gladstone.or.us

When: Applications will be received on a quarterly basis beginning Nov. 30, to be awarded the first business day in January 2023. Funds must be spent within one year of award and are paid as reimbursement for expenses.

Online applications: ci.gladstone.or.us/community/page/gladstone-community-event-sponsorship-program.

Comments / 0

 

