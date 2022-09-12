Read full article on original website
Man suspected of robbing postal worker at gunpoint caught on surveillance camera
WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of robbing a United States Postal Service worker at gunpoint on Monday. The robbery happened at the 1100 block of K Street Southeast D.C around 5:30 p.m. on September 12, police said. According to...
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers arrested, guns seized after pursuit in city ends in Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested and three guns were seized Friday afternoon after a police pursuit started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County, police said. City police said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody around 12:13 p.m., and police seized...
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
foxbaltimore.com
Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
WUSA
Police: Woman arrested after calling police following argument with 11-year-old
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a woman who called 911 after a fight with an 11-year-old family member. That woman is now facing strangulation charges. According to a report from the Prince William County Police Department, the incident unfolded at the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Nottingham MD
Reward offered for information on fatal shooting in northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD—Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward for information after a man was killed in northeast Baltimore earlier this month. At just before 8:45 p.m. on September 10, Mohammed Seid was shot and killed in the 4800-block of Moravia Road (21206). Anyone with information on this...
fox5dc.com
Parent armed with nunchucks arrested after recording students outside high school: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities arrested the father of a student they say was armed with nunchucks while he was recording video of high school kids outside a school in Prince George's County. Police say they spotted the man on school property outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville around 12:10 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
WJLA
Homeowner shoots alleged package thief after chaotic battle inside Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County police are investigating what appears to be a case of self-defense. A man using a legally registered gun tried to stop a would-be package thief who’d barged into his home. The shooting incident happened just off Queens Chapel Road in...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
High-speed police chase ends on I-83
Three juveniles inside a stolen car led police on a high-speed chase from Dundalk to Timonium that ended with their arrests on I-83.
wfmd.com
Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man
He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
WJLA
7News On Your Side story inspires kidney donation for Montgomery County woman.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — When we last talked with Montgomery County artist Chelsea Mai she couldn’t work or travel. An auto-immune condition destroyed her kidneys. She was only alive thanks to eight hours a day of dialysis. Her parents even placed signs all over the county hoping one, kind soul would answer their prayers.
NBC Washington
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
WJLA
Caught on cam: Man robs Silver Spring Foot Locker, threatens worker with scissors: MCPD
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are looking for a man they say robbed a Foot Locker store in downtown Silver Spring, then threatened at least one employee with scissors. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, police said a man entered the store and asked to try...
WJLA
3 shot outside Petworth Station in Northwest DC; police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, police said. This area is located near Petworth Station. Three victims were located at the scene injured, but conscious...
Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man
BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Nottingham MD
39-year-old Baltimore woman killed in fatal overnight crash on I-695
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred overnight on I-695 in Baltimore County. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Friday, September 16 troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop of I-695 at Edmondson Avenue for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
WJLA
SEE IT: Armed robber reveals gun, steals cash from Md. beer and wine store
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for the man officers say robbed a Gaithersburg beer and wine store at gunpoint last week, according to Montgomery County officers. The incident happened at the Wisteria Beer and Wine store in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive. Investigators released a video...
