DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Reward offered for information on fatal shooting in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD—Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward for information after a man was killed in northeast Baltimore earlier this month. At just before 8:45 p.m. on September 10, Mohammed Seid was shot and killed in the 4800-block of Moravia Road (21206). Anyone with information on this...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
BELTSVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man

He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
FREDERICK, MD
WJLA

3 shot outside Petworth Station in Northwest DC; police investigating

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, police said. This area is located near Petworth Station. Three victims were located at the scene injured, but conscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

39-year-old Baltimore woman killed in fatal overnight crash on I-695

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred overnight on I-695 in Baltimore County. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Friday, September 16 troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop of I-695 at Edmondson Avenue for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Armed robber reveals gun, steals cash from Md. beer and wine store

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for the man officers say robbed a Gaithersburg beer and wine store at gunpoint last week, according to Montgomery County officers. The incident happened at the Wisteria Beer and Wine store in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive. Investigators released a video...

