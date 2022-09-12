Read full article on original website
Live updates: China to attend queen's funeral despite worry
BEIJING — China announced Saturday that Vice President Wang Qishan would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as the special representative of President Xi Jinping. A group of British legislators sanctioned by China have expressed concern that the Chinese government has been invited to the funeral. One told the BBC the invitation should be rescinded because of human rights abuses in the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang.
How The Crown depicted King Charles III’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II
The Crown may be a retelling of real events – but it’s also a work of fiction.Netflix’s hit royal drama stirred up a wave of controversy when it released its fourth season in November 2020, attracting criticism from figures including former UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden.Its depictions of a number of events in the life of the royal family have been scrutinised by viewers, with particular scepticism directed at scenes concerning Prince Charles’s (Josh O’Connor) relationships with Diana (Emma Corrin) and Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennell).However, the series has also spent time exploring the now King Charles III’s relationship...
'Untrustworthy and ineffective': Panel blasts governments' covid response
A global panel of experts Wednesday blamed the World Health Organization, the U.S. government and others for serious failures in coordinating an international response to covid-19, while laying out recommendations to protect against future pandemics and reviving disputed claims about the virus's origins. In a 45-page editorial, the Lancet Covid-19...
El Salvador's Bitcoin experiment has failed miserably after a year
A survey found only 14 percent of businesses were transacting using Bitcoin.
