Cell Phones

Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Creative Bloq

The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen

With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
Creative Bloq

Are those iPhone 14 design rumours all wrong?

With the launch of the iPhone 14 likely just a few days away, we've got a pretty good idea what to expect. While Apple could still blindside us by contradicting the (many, many) rumours, history tells us that the leakers usually get a decent amount right. And a good deal of the leaks have surrounded the infamous 'notch' this time around.
Creative Bloq

Apple Watch vs Garmin: which is for you?

With smartwatches Apple Watch vs Garmin is the big decision, and we're here to help you choose. Looking for a smartwatch? Apple Watch vs Garmin may well be the decision you have to make, and we're here to help you make the right call. Apple and Garmin are two of...
Creative Bloq

The best Samsung T7 deals September 2022

There's a reason why it's a good idea to search for the best Samsung T7 deals. The T7 (including the Samsung T7 Touch), is a fantastic bit of useful tech, and right now, you can snap up some very low Samsung T7 prices. But what's so great about the Samsung T7?
Creative Bloq

Labor Day deal sees AirPods Max at an all time low price

Labor Day is certainly coming through with excellent deals perfect for any Apple fan looking for some new tech. One of these fantastic deals includes Apple's over-ear AirPods Max headphones. Save yourself $120 right now at Amazon where these noise-cancelling wireless headphones are down to $429 from $549. (opens in new tab)
Creative Bloq

The original Netflix logo was pretty wild

These days, the Netflix logo is up there with the likes of Apple and Nike when it comes to ubiquity. The curved red wordmark is instantly recognisable – but it looks nothing like the logo Netflix launched with in 1997. The company, which turned 25 this week, launched as...
Creative Bloq

Snap up the newest iPad at its lowest price ever

Apple's 2021 iPad has just dropped to its lowest price yet. Already a cheap and cheerful option, the newest deal on the block knocks a very-nice-indeed $50 off the retail price. This brings it down from $329 to just $279 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab). For that, you get the 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB memory in either space grey or silver, but if you need more storage, there's also $50 off the 256GB, too.
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

