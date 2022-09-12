Read full article on original website
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
iPhone users are showing off their awesome new iOS 16 lock screens
When Apple finally unleashed customisable home screens with the release of iOS 14 in 2020, iPhone users relished the chance to share their personalised designs with the world. And now, history is (sort of) repeating itself with the advent of customisable lock screens. With iOS finally released to the public...
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
Why Apple's next iPad Pro could look absolutely stunning
We're huge fans of the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, with its mini-LED display offering brighter colours and bolder contrast than the standard LCD version. But if new reports are to be believed, an even more immersive iPad screen could be on the way. New rumours suggest Apple is working on...
Are those iPhone 14 design rumours all wrong?
With the launch of the iPhone 14 likely just a few days away, we've got a pretty good idea what to expect. While Apple could still blindside us by contradicting the (many, many) rumours, history tells us that the leakers usually get a decent amount right. And a good deal of the leaks have surrounded the infamous 'notch' this time around.
Sony's new PS5 design isn't quite what we were hoping for
The PS5 is finally becoming a little less elusive, and if you've been lucky enough to snag one lately then you'll know that's not small. Not small at all. But while we've heard rumours for a while that a Slim PS5 could be on the way, it's yet to materialise.
Apple Watch vs Garmin: which is for you?
With smartwatches Apple Watch vs Garmin is the big decision, and we're here to help you choose. Looking for a smartwatch? Apple Watch vs Garmin may well be the decision you have to make, and we're here to help you make the right call. Apple and Garmin are two of...
Apple Event: how to watch the expected iPhone 14 launch this week
With Apple's 'Far Out' event just days away, excitement about the iPhone 14 is reaching fever pitch. And along with the next generation of Apple's smartphone, we're expecting to see the Apple Watch Series 8, and perhaps a few surprises too. The event takes place on Wednesday September 7th at...
I can't decide if JBL's new AirPods rival looks incredible or terrible
They might be everywhere now, but there was a time when Apple's AirPods were mercilessly mocked for their design. The world wasn't quite ready for those floating stems back in 2016 – but judging by AirPods' ubiquity in 2022, the world has come round. I'm not convinced the same fate awaits JBL's new wireless earphones.
Looks like Apple's AirPods Pro 2 just leaked (and we need them now)
While it's the likes of the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 that are grabbing the headlines in the lead up to Apple's 7 September event, rumour has it AirPods Pro 2 are also in for an update. And with two days to go, we might have just been given our best glimpse yet at the upgraded earbuds.
The best Samsung T7 deals September 2022
There's a reason why it's a good idea to search for the best Samsung T7 deals. The T7 (including the Samsung T7 Touch), is a fantastic bit of useful tech, and right now, you can snap up some very low Samsung T7 prices. But what's so great about the Samsung T7?
These mini Nintendo Switch game cases are simply adorable
With many gamers shifting towards digital downloads over the last few years, it can feel like physical copies of games are on the way out. But many still prefer owning their own cartridges or disks – and those people get to enjoy things like these ridiculously small Nintendo Switch game cases.
How to pre-order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra
So, Apple has just announced a bunch of new products, and you're ready to burn a hole in your pocket. To get the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra and everything else first, you can pre-order the whole lot this week – and in some cases right now. We check...
Labor Day deal sees AirPods Max at an all time low price
Labor Day is certainly coming through with excellent deals perfect for any Apple fan looking for some new tech. One of these fantastic deals includes Apple's over-ear AirPods Max headphones. Save yourself $120 right now at Amazon where these noise-cancelling wireless headphones are down to $429 from $549. (opens in new tab)
The Apple Watch Ultra design is already getting memed to oblivion
Well, pretty much every recent rumour about the Apple Watch Pro turned out to be true. Everything except the name, that is. Last night, the company unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, the "most rugged and capable" version of its smartwatch yet. The Apple Watch Ultra marks the most...
The original Netflix logo was pretty wild
These days, the Netflix logo is up there with the likes of Apple and Nike when it comes to ubiquity. The curved red wordmark is instantly recognisable – but it looks nothing like the logo Netflix launched with in 1997. The company, which turned 25 this week, launched as...
Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?
With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.
Snap up the newest iPad at its lowest price ever
Apple's 2021 iPad has just dropped to its lowest price yet. Already a cheap and cheerful option, the newest deal on the block knocks a very-nice-indeed $50 off the retail price. This brings it down from $329 to just $279 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab). For that, you get the 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB memory in either space grey or silver, but if you need more storage, there's also $50 off the 256GB, too.
Forget the AirPods Pro 2 - original AirPods Pro deal sees fantastic price drop
Last night, Apple revealed the long awaited AirPods Pro 2, which means now is a great time to grab a slightly older model at a lower price. Right now, Amazon has the original AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, down from $249 (opens in new tab) – that's a huge $70 off.
Is the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island illusion spoiled by sunlight?
Today's the day that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are finally landing on early adopters' doorsteps, and fans are already getting to grips with the new devices. Unsurprisingly, it's the headline-grabbing 'Dynamic Island' that's attracting the most attention – and not all of it good. For the...
