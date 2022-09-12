ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed vs The Merge; Crypto regulation conversations

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 14, 2022 – presented by Megha Chaddah. Regulators paying heed to crypto. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in this episode of The Daily Forkast September 14.
Ethereum’s last PoW and first PoS NFTs minted for 67.5 ETH

The last block on the proof-of-work (PoW) Ethereum chain before The Merge was filled by a VanityBlocks non-fungible token (NFT) minted for 31.5 ETH, which was succeeded by the first NFT in the post-Merge proof-of-stake (PoS) chain minted for 36 ETH. See related article: Fungible after all? Duplicates may disrupt...
SEC’s Gensler says proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies may be securities

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies could be considered securities, which would include the US$200 billion Ethereum network after it completed its shift to a PoS system on Thursday. After a congressional hearing on Thursday, Gensler said such assets – which allow holders...
Thailand bans crypto lending and staking services

The Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has prohibited cryptocurrency companies from offering digital assets lending and staking products, or depository services. Fast facts. The regulator said in a press release on Thursday that the decision was made to protect traders and the general public from business risks associated with...
Singapore grants capital markets license to SBI’s digital asset arm

SBI Digital Markets Pte. Ltd. (SBI DM) has received a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license from Singapore’s central bank, which allows it to provide custodial services and offer capital markets products. Fast facts. SBI DM plans to launch a digital asset securities platform to help traditional financial service operators...
Women in India start to plug into cryptocurrency trading

India’s cryptocurrency exchanges have been hit by taxes, a drop in trading volumes and a slump in prices, but they say one bright sign is the number of women seeking financial independence and turning to digital assets. While the number of women in India investing in cryptocurrencies remains small,...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether slide, crypto market cap drops under US$1 trillion

Cryptocurrency markets continued their skid in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, with the global market capitalization dipping to around US$997 billion, down 6% in the last 24 hours. All cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap fell. Solana led the losers, with Bitcoin coming in second. Stock markets slumped.
As “The Merge” succeeds, rival ETHPoW fork falters

ETHPoW, the Ethereum hard fork blockchain intended to preserve proof-of-work after the native chain transitioned to proof-of-stake, is facing technical difficulties despite months of anticipation. Fast facts. Prior to the fork, it was announced that ETHW tokens would be airdropped to Ethereum holders. However, confusion and scams were reported almost...
Busan’s big blockchain plans

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 16, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Will help from Binance and FTX finally establish South Korea’s second largest city as the crypto haven it’s trying to be?. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping...
Ethereum says Merge upgrade successfully completed, more to come

The long wait for the upgrade to the Ethereum network is over as the completion of the final section known as the Paris upgrade was concluded at 2:45 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to the Ethereum Foundation. The fundamental shift in the infrastructure of Ethereum in what became known as...
S.Korea finance regulator: crypto can be subject to capital markets law

South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) governor Lee Bok-hyun says he disagrees with the view that crypto cannot be seen as financial investment products or securities, while revealing he assisted local prosecutors in designating Terra-LUNA tokens as securities, according to local media reports. Fast facts. “As a person in...
Binance launches Ethereum staking ahead of Merge upgrade

The Ethereum network’s Merge upgrade is finally upon us, and with similar predictability as most such major developments in the crypto space, it has spawned both fans and foes. The changes that the upgrade will usher in are arguably more popular and easier to like than detractors might have...
CEL price rallies to US$4.26 during Ethereum’s Merge

The bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network’s native CEL token suddenly spiked to US$4.26, during Ethereum’s much-anticipated Merge, according to data from CoinGecko. CEL’s price has since dropped to US$1.94, making it the 61st largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as of press time. The cryptocurrency is still up...
Cryptocurrency lobby group seeks to weigh in on SEC vs Ripple’s XRP lawsuit

Cryptocurrency advocacy group Chamber of Digital Commerce (CDC) has sought to be an amicus curiae (Latin for friend of court) in the lawsuit between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs. Fast facts. CDC Wednesday filed several documents in the district court of the Southern District of New York,...
Markets: Bitcoin price holds under US$20,000; Ether falls nearly 10%

Bitcoin continued trading below the US$20,000 support line in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Ether fell in a “sell the news” mood after the Ethereum network completed the network Merge on Thursday. Most other coins among the top 10 by market capitalization dropped. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 2.23%...
F2Pool, Poolin, Antpool launch ETHW mining pools

Mining pools F2Pool, Poolin and Antpool have launched their ETHW (EthereumPoW) mining pools, according to their respective websites, while a few other large mining pools have also said they would support the mining of the fork token. Fast facts. F2Pool said on Thursday the remaining hashrate in its ETH pool...
South Korea will not rule the metaverse with game laws, science ministry says

South Korea will issue a guideline for regulating the metaverse instead of applying existing law on video games, the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) announced at a government briefing on Wednesday. Fast facts. The guideline that will be used to better promote and disentangle the metaverse from video games...
Animoca Brand’s Sandbox to launch metaverse in Dubai, other global cities

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., the Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital company, will be taking its Hong Kong metaverse strategy to a new market in Dubai, launching a “Dubaiverse,” the company said at the 62nd edition of the True Global Ventures Conference on Thursday.
