Whether you’re trying to visit an outdoor recreation area free of charge or looking to help be a good steward of those lands, National Public Lands Day is here for you. Taking place this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, National Public Lands Day is one of several fee-free days on public lands in the Pacific Northwest, and also a call-to-action for those who want to help clean up local parks and trails.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO