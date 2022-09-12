Read full article on original website
Fees waived, volunteer projects scheduled across Oregon for National Public Lands Day
Whether you’re trying to visit an outdoor recreation area free of charge or looking to help be a good steward of those lands, National Public Lands Day is here for you. Taking place this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, National Public Lands Day is one of several fee-free days on public lands in the Pacific Northwest, and also a call-to-action for those who want to help clean up local parks and trails.
