Woman attacked with stick, pushed into Bronx subway bench in attempted robbery
A 50-year-old woman waiting for a southbound 6 train in the Bronx last week was shoved with a stick and knocked into a bench by a would-be robber, police said Friday.
Bronx assailant puts woman in chokehold, tries to rape her: NYPD
CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant placed a woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on a Crotona Park East street, according to authorities. The attacker approached the victim, 24, from behind near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put her in a chokehold until she […]
Subway Rider Brutalized With Baseball Bat in Midtown Station
Cops are looking for two people who attacked a subway rider with a baseball bat in a midtown Manhattan subway station this week, beating him in the head so badly he was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma, authorities say. The NYPD has yet to identify the victim...
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash
A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
FOUND: Missing Queens boy, 12, was riding trains past 2 days
A missing 12-year-old boy was reunited with his family Friday, two days after he didn’t show up at school. The NYPD confirmed Luis Osorio had been riding trains the past two days.
Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
$40,000 Worth of Cocaine Found in Corrections Officer's Manhattan Home: DA
A 47-year-old New York state corrections officer has been accused of dealing cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment and allegedly had $40,000 worth of the drug stashed at the residence, Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday. Alex Toro, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DCCS) corrections officer at the Fishkill...
New York teen treated at Jersey City hospital for gunshot wounds
A New York teen was treated at a Jersey City hospital for two gunshots wounds late Wednesday night, authorities said. The 19-year-old Brooklyn man walked into Christ Hospital at 10:40 p.m. with a graze wound to his left finger along with a gunshot wound to the inner left knee area, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. He is in stable condition.
Mugger electrocuted fleeing cops on Bronx subway train, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A fleeing mugger died Tuesday at a Bronx subway station when he fell between the train cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, authorities said. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was one of four boys trying to rob people aboard a No. 2 train at around […]
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent, Shahidul Islam, 37, Arrested
On Sunday, September 12, 2022, the following 37-year-old male off duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 107th Precinct in Queens. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and...
Man, 35, found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn building, cops say
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest in a Brooklyn building Sunday night, authorities said. Police found the victim, Desmond Holmes, with a stab wound to the chest inside an apartment building on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. Holmes was taken to […]
NYPD Police Officer, Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2300 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Arrested:. Julio Alcantara-Santiago. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Video: Attempted Shoplifter Sucker Punches 69-Year-Old Bodega Worker in Queensbridge
The police released a video Monday that features a crazed shoplifter sucker punch a 69-year-old bodega worker in the face inside a store located by NYCHA Queensbridge Houses. The suspect entered the bodega, located at 21st Street and 40th Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, before stuffing his front pocket with a food item.
Stranger Breaks 27-Year-Old's Face in Random Manhattan Attack
Cops are looking for a man they say attacked a 27-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan at random, clobbering him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and fracturing his face before running off, authorities say. The victim was walking on West 65th Street around 11:10 a.m. Friday when he...
Paterson man hurt in Clinton Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street just before noon on Thursday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 34-year-old, was shot on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:12 a.m. He got himself to Saint Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne seeking treatment.
Woman Sleeps on MTA Bus, Mom of 6 Fearful as NYC Blaze Wipes Out Apartments
Nine people were hurt, the majority of them taken to hospitals, in a stubborn Bronx fire that engulfed a six-story building late Tuesday and totally destroyed several apartments before the flames were put out, authorities say. Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor of the Davidson...
Watch: Robber shoves woman, 77, to the ground while fleeing Manhattan store
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said. The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked […]
