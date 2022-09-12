ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career

The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Braves will be even better in 2023

The Braves have followed up their miraculous World Series run with another unforgettable regular season. They are right on pace to win 100 games, which would be three more in a single season since they completed their rebuild in 2017. I’m on record saying this current group is the best team they’ve put together since that rebuild, even better than the team that won the World Series last season. That doesn’t mean they will repeat, but they have as good of a shot as anybody. There’s never been a better time to be a Braves fan, especially since the future of this organization is even brighter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Is Now Hitting Special Baseballs

Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Dunn
Yardbarker

Tuesday was a great day for the Braves

Following three straight losses, the Braves really needed something positive to happen on Tuesday, and the club got it in all forms. It began with a Mets loss, who fell to the Cubs for the second straight day, and it continued on the farm when Ozzie Albies hit a walk-off home run for the Gwinnett Stripers.
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday

Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Tigers Fans Are Given An Unfortunate Reminder

The Detroit Tigers had themselves a busy offseason, making some serious marquee additions with the signings of Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez and the trade that landed them Austin Meadows. It looked like this could be special season in the Motor City, with Miguel Cabrera chasing 3,000 hits. Unfortunately, none...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake shoots back at Jordan Montgomery

The jury is still out on New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman trading away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery with just moments left at the deadline. Montgomery served as one of the Yankees’ more reliable starters this year, featuring a 3.69 ERA over 114.2 innings before moving to St. Louis.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Cubs
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs

The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Astros' Yordan Alvarez blasts three home runs against A's

On Friday night, slugger Yordan Alvarez put on a power display, helping the Houston Astros clinch a postseason berth in the process. With Astros' starter Justin Verlander cruising on the mound against the Oakland Athletics, Alvarez took the reigns at the plate for Houston. The 25-year-old blasted three home runs, helping the Astros defeat the A's 5-0.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury

Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Activated A Key Bullpen Arm

With the NL West title secured, the Los Angeles Dodgers can now focus on preparing for the postseason. It’s been a long season in terms of injuries. But through it all, the Dodgers have emerged victorious in the NL West after a dominant season. Injuries took out key players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees infield preparing to get serious reinforcements

Surprisingly, the New York Yankees have won 8 of their last 10 games despite facing significant adversity in the bullpen and both infield and outfield positions. The injured list is still compromised of a long list of impact players, but the team is expecting reinforcements in the next two weeks.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Lars Nootbaar shares a heartwarming Albert Pujols story

Lars Nootbaar is one of many St. Louis Cardinals players who are in absolute awe of what their teammate, future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols, can do. Pujols is called “The Machine” for a reason. His numbers throughout his career are video game level numbers. But beyond that, he’s played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy