Like many of its peers, Amazon is gearing up to meet the potential upsurge in demand this upcoming holiday season by offering increased labor rates and perks. Online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ensuring that it is fully prepared to meet the demand ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Amazon is making efforts to be prepared by offering increased pay as well as perks and benefits to its delivery partners. The move is much needed, given an already squeezed labor market and the labor union challenges faced by the company recently.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO