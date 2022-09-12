Read full article on original website
Can Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Ad Strategy Restore Its Lost Sheen?
Netflix’s latest preliminary projections have rekindled optimism amid investors about the company. Shares of NFLX stock jumped 2.8% on September 14 after a WSJ report highlighted that the company is projecting a 40 million unique viewer base by late 2023. Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has pivoted to an advertisement-supported...
What You Missed On Wall Street On Wednesday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. An EU court upheld an antitrust ruling against Google (GOOGL) but reduced the fine on the company to EUR4.125B [more]. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a $5B share repurchase program [. ]
5-Star Analyst Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock
This week was miserable for the stock market, with all the main indexes tumbling sharply in the wake of a disappointing CPI report. The big guns were in no way immune either; shares of Amazon (AMZN), for instance, shed 5%, practically erasing all of the last week’s gains. Stocks...
Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like
Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing...
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
Two retail stocks tipped by five-star analyst Borja Olcese
Analyst Borja Olcese is bullish on these two retail stocks from the UK market. Retailers are facing tough pressure from inflation and consumers tightening their belts – but we’ve picked two retail stocks, Tesco (GB:TSCO) and B&M European Value (GB:BME) that have been recommended by retail expert J.P. Morgan analyst Borja Olcese.
KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?
Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
Meme Darling AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Crashes on No News
(First published: 8:28 EST) Shares of digital platform provider AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) changed direction in late trading Thursday afternoon. After surging to begin the day, the stock got hammered as Wall Street turned red. The meme darling continues to attract the market’s attention without any news. HKD had shot...
Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?
Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
BKNG vs. EXPE: Why One Travel Stock is Better than the Other
The travel industry has come back with a roar, and online travel agencies Booking Holdings and Expedia Group have benefited immensely. However, one of these two stocks looks better than the other, and you have to dig deep into their fundamentals to find out why. When it comes to online...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close in the Green after Tuesday’s Carnage
(First published: 6:30 EST) Stocks finished Wednesday’s choppy trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) closed 0.34% higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) led the indices with a 0.84% jump. On Tuesday, the major indexes faced their worst losses since June 2020. The S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 lost 4.32%, 3.94%, and 5.54%, respectively, after ending four straight days in the green.
Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) Shares Could Debut in Hong Kong Soon
After announcing earlier this year of a secondary listing, Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) could list in Hong Kong next week, reports Bloomberg. TME is already listed in New York and has roped in advisors for the second listing which could be by way of an introduction. This means TME will not issue any new shares or raise any funds.
Jefferies cuts Adobe target, says Figma deal ‘raises lots of questions’
Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered the firm’s price target on Adobe to $440 from $475 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results and Q4 guidance are "proving relatively resilient despite macro fears," but the announced $20B Figma acquisition is raising new concerns given its size, high price and timing, Thill tells investors in a research note. The analyst says that while Figma may prove transformative as in past deals like Macromedia, the "payback period is years out on a record investment." Thills says the acquisition "raises lots of questions."
Here are 3 Oversold Tech Stocks with Solid Upside Potential
Numerous technology stocks with secular growth prospects are oversold. Now may be the opportunity to pick them up while they’re still relatively undervalued. The atmosphere today is much different than it was a year ago when technology stocks were peaking. Fortunately, the stock market has two ends to it, meaning that 2022’s bear market won’t last forever and presents numerous oversold stocks. Using a combination of both methods mentioned below, I discovered the following three oversold tech stocks — SNAP, ORCL, and NVDA — that I’m bullish on.
What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?
The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
How is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Positioning Itself for the Holiday Season?
Like many of its peers, Amazon is gearing up to meet the potential upsurge in demand this upcoming holiday season by offering increased labor rates and perks. Online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ensuring that it is fully prepared to meet the demand ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Amazon is making efforts to be prepared by offering increased pay as well as perks and benefits to its delivery partners. The move is much needed, given an already squeezed labor market and the labor union challenges faced by the company recently.
Benchmark ad tech analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
Ad Tech & E-Commerce Analyst Zgutowicz, along with Charles Manning, Founder and CEO of Kochava, the top mobile app ad measurement firm with clients including AMZN, ROKU, publishers, and almost every CTV platform, will discuss evolving iOS Ad Tech pain points and where Apple goes next with ads on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on September 21 at 10:30 am.
Son’s SoftBank (OTC:SFTBY) Mulling a Third Vision Fund
Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank (OTC:SFTBY) is mulling starting a third vision fund reports the Wall Street Journal. The development comes fresh on the heels of the company’s recent record quarterly loss and Mr. Son invoking a Japanese general who went on to become the Shogun after suffering a loss.
Amgen management to meet with Oppenheimer
Group investor luncheon meeting with CFO Griffith and VP Sood to be held in London, England on September 15 hosted by Oppenheimer.
Here’s Why Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE) Plunged Today
Adobe plunged in Thursday’s trading session as a mixed earnings report, disappointing guidance, and one big purchase contributed to the losses. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) turned in its earnings report earlier today, and the news was hardly good. Analysts expected Adobe to post earnings per share of $3.35. Adobe actually turned in earnings of $3.40, which was a narrow win for the company. Revenue, however, was a different story. Adobe posted revenue of $4.43 billion, but a FactSet consensus looked for Adobe to post $4.44 billion instead. The guidance also missed as Adobe projected revenue of $4.52 billion versus expectations of $4.6 billion.
