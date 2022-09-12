Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Man charged in shooting at Milwaukee police station pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5 in February entered a special plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect Friday, Sept. 16. Darreon Parker-Bell originally pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, back...
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman charged in 'Baby Theresa' case sentenced to 3 years probation
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman charged in concealing the death of "Baby Theresa," was sentenced Friday to a probation period of three years. The court also required that she serve six months in jail as a condition of probation, pay a $5,000 fine and complete 60 hours of community service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
seehafernews.com
Search Is On For Shooter Who Wounded Four People On Milwaukee East Side
People who live nearby say they are a loud crash at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, then they heard several gunshots and at least one scream. Authorities are searching for the shooter who wounded four people on Milwaukee’s east side. Witnesses say one of the victims ran to a nearby...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure 2 within about an hour
MILWAUKEE - A man and woman were hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said the 31-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. About an hour later, police...
Four people injured after quadruple shooting near 13th and Fiebrantz
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), four people are being transported to the hospital after a shooting in the 4100 block of N. 13th St. It happened around 8:30 p.m.
CBS 58
Multiple people shot near 13th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Fire Department says it was called for reports of up to four people shot. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital. No other details have been released. We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run on Brady Street, suspect vehicle sought
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken to the hospital in grave condition after he was hurt in a hit-and-run crash near Brady and Franklin Place Sunday night, Sept. 11. He later died from his injuries. Police are looking for the driver who hit the man. Police said he...
Woman sentenced for concealing death of ‘Baby Theresa’
A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced for concealing the death of 'Baby Theresa' in rural Dodge County more than a dozen years ago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls attempted jewelry theft; Racine man charged
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing a jewelry display case with a brick in Menomonee Falls. The accused is 33-year-old David Juarez. According to the criminal complaint against Juarez, police were dispatched to the Kay Jewelers store on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shortly before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
Day care teacher accused of slamming child in crib, pinning child to mattress
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A teacher at a day care was charged with child abuse for allegedly injuring a child with special needs. Heather Miller, who worked as a lead teacher in an infant room at the Lawrence School, was arrested and charged with two felonies Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Break-up leads to shooting near 18th and Atkinson, suspects sought
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A love quarrel and break-up ends with the ex-boyfriend getting shot. It's something MPD officers say they see way too often and they're hoping you can help them solve this case with an anonymous tip. Take a look at the photo. This red Jeep Grand Cherokee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while walking, in critical condition, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near 23rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. It happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby Theresa death: Mother sentenced to jail, probation
THERESA, Wis. - The Milwaukee woman who pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a child, a newborn known as Baby Theresa, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16 to three years' probation – including some jail time. Karin Luttinen, 46, pleaded guilty on April 18 to a felony charge of...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha drug house shut down; located next to Frank School
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and Kenosha SWAT served a search warrant on a drug house early on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Officials say the house was discovered to be right next to Frank School. Officials say a convicted felon was in possession of...
WISN
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Slinger
Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of Highway 60 at around 7:00 am. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident occurred after two...
