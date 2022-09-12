ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
BROWN DEER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings injure 2 within about an hour

MILWAUKEE - A man and woman were hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said the 31-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. About an hour later, police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Multiple people shot near 13th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Fire Department says it was called for reports of up to four people shot. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital. No other details have been released. We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information. This is a developing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls attempted jewelry theft; Racine man charged

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing a jewelry display case with a brick in Menomonee Falls. The accused is 33-year-old David Juarez. According to the criminal complaint against Juarez, police were dispatched to the Kay Jewelers store on...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers

KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shortly before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Fox6 News
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while walking, in critical condition, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near 23rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. It happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Baby Theresa death: Mother sentenced to jail, probation

THERESA, Wis. - The Milwaukee woman who pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a child, a newborn known as Baby Theresa, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16 to three years' probation – including some jail time. Karin Luttinen, 46, pleaded guilty on April 18 to a felony charge of...
THERESA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha drug house shut down; located next to Frank School

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and Kenosha SWAT served a search warrant on a drug house early on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Officials say the house was discovered to be right next to Frank School. Officials say a convicted felon was in possession of...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Slinger

Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of Highway 60 at around 7:00 am. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident occurred after two...
SLINGER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy