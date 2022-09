We’re asking our (growing!) audience to help us push through the fall. We need your help to get Tone Madison through the fall. Between overhead, salaries, and compensation for our freelancers, we’ll need $30,000 to make it to December. Without those funds, we won’t be able to publish the same thoughtful, provocative culture and politics coverage for Madison that you are used to. This has been a year like no other for this publication, full of new opportunities and new problems. We have a solid plan to survive and thrive in the long run—but right now, our sights are set on surviving the short term, and we need your help.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO