Kenosha County, WI

wlip.com

Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue their fall on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, Illinois prices have finally fallen below the 4-dollar mark at an average of $3.95. That number is still the 10th highest average in the country, and 26-cents above the national average. Lake County currently stands at $3.91. In Wisconsin, prices are 26-cents below the national average at $3.43. That number is down 7-cents from last week. Kenosha County’s current average stands at $3.49.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply

PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
PULASKI, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha County High School Calendar, Saturday, Sept. 17 |

Swimming and diving – Bradford and Tremper at Jefferson Invite, 8 am Indian Trail at Milwaukee South Invite, 8 am. Cross country (9 am unless noted) – Christian Life and St. Joe’s at UW-Parkside Invite. Bradford, Indian Trail, Central at UW-Parkside Invite. Shoreland Lutheran at St. Lawrence Seminary High School, Mt. Calvary, Wis. Tremper at Lake Denoon Middle School, Muskego, 10:20 am.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers

KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shortly before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Building unity to spend two days in Racine promoting voting | Local News

RACINE — Building Unity was in town Thursday and will be again Friday as part of a three-month Democracy Tour. Building Unity volunteers distributed information on voting, ensured people had information about the upcoming election, supported strikers from CNH Industrial, and celebrated the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
RACINE, WI
1520 The Ticket

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Abandoned Milwaukee home reflects the rise and fall of a neighborhood

On a summer’s day in 2021, I was driving home after taking photos at the former Briggs & Stratton manufacturing complex on Center Street in Milwaukee’s central city. Once a major manufacturing site, the complex had become an example of urban abandonment, its windows covered with plywood and “for sale or rent” signs. It was also an era when COVID and protests over police brutality dominated our lives. Tensions were high.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Delbert Eisch Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI

RACINE – Delbert Arnold Eisch, “Del”, age 85, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Aurora Mount Pleasant. He was born in Green Bay, WI, August 23, 1937, son of the late Henry and Deloris (Nee: Kaye) Eisch. Del attended St. Willibrords Elementary School and graduated from...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
BROWN DEER, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

BLOC’s organizing in southeastern Wisconsin

Outreach workers are hitting the streets to get out the Black vote ahead of the November 2022 elections. “I feel like I’m lacking a little education … because I don’t know who to vote for,” said Miracle Holmes. Voters like Holmes welcome the personal time and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

