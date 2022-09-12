Read full article on original website
Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue their fall on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, Illinois prices have finally fallen below the 4-dollar mark at an average of $3.95. That number is still the 10th highest average in the country, and 26-cents above the national average. Lake County currently stands at $3.91. In Wisconsin, prices are 26-cents below the national average at $3.43. That number is down 7-cents from last week. Kenosha County’s current average stands at $3.49.
Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply
PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Kenosha County High School Calendar, Saturday, Sept. 17 |
Swimming and diving – Bradford and Tremper at Jefferson Invite, 8 am Indian Trail at Milwaukee South Invite, 8 am. Cross country (9 am unless noted) – Christian Life and St. Joe’s at UW-Parkside Invite. Bradford, Indian Trail, Central at UW-Parkside Invite. Shoreland Lutheran at St. Lawrence Seminary High School, Mt. Calvary, Wis. Tremper at Lake Denoon Middle School, Muskego, 10:20 am.
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shortly before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
911 lines down in the area, Kenosha residents told to call emergency line | Local News
911 emergency lines are down statewide, according to a tweet from the Kenosha Police Department sent out shortly before 5 pm Wednesday evening. “If you dial 911 there is a chance you may be routed to Milwaukee,” the department said in the tweet. The non-emergency lines, however, are working...
Building unity to spend two days in Racine promoting voting | Local News
RACINE — Building Unity was in town Thursday and will be again Friday as part of a three-month Democracy Tour. Building Unity volunteers distributed information on voting, ensured people had information about the upcoming election, supported strikers from CNH Industrial, and celebrated the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
Where Is The One Place You Can’t Ride A Moped In Wisconsin? The Answer Shouldn’t Surprise You
You can do a lot of things in Wisconsin; in fact, many find the state laws to be a little relaxed when compared to other states. But that doesn't mean that it's a lawless territory and a free for all. As so-called 'alternative modes of transportation' become popular, it's a...
When it rains it pours: A look at the record-breaking rainfall across northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Finally, Tuesday brought an end to what seemed like an eternity of rain across the state of Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released the total rainfall in inches based on location. All rainfall totals below are three-day totals from Saturday, September 10 to...
Abandoned Milwaukee home reflects the rise and fall of a neighborhood
On a summer’s day in 2021, I was driving home after taking photos at the former Briggs & Stratton manufacturing complex on Center Street in Milwaukee’s central city. Once a major manufacturing site, the complex had become an example of urban abandonment, its windows covered with plywood and “for sale or rent” signs. It was also an era when COVID and protests over police brutality dominated our lives. Tensions were high.
Racine man accused; soaking in Wind Point hot tub, stealing bikes
RACINE, Wis. - A dip in the hot tub and a bike ride at a summer home in Wind Point without an invitation. That is what prosecutors say one man decided to do. He is 29-year-old Joseph Flowers of Racine – who now faces the following criminal counts:. Burglary...
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
Delbert Eisch Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI
RACINE – Delbert Arnold Eisch, “Del”, age 85, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Aurora Mount Pleasant. He was born in Green Bay, WI, August 23, 1937, son of the late Henry and Deloris (Nee: Kaye) Eisch. Del attended St. Willibrords Elementary School and graduated from...
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
BLOC’s organizing in southeastern Wisconsin
Outreach workers are hitting the streets to get out the Black vote ahead of the November 2022 elections. “I feel like I’m lacking a little education … because I don’t know who to vote for,” said Miracle Holmes. Voters like Holmes welcome the personal time and...
