cryptopotato.com
Central Bank of Bahrain to Test Bitcoin Payments Via OpenNode
OpenNode believes the move is a “watershed moment for the people of Bahrain, the Middle East, and the Bitcoin economy as a whole.”. The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) is set to test a Bitcoin payment processing and payout solution in collaboration with OpenNode. According to the official press...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Taps New All-Time High After 4 Consecutive Increases
The latest jump in Bitcoin difficulty is the second in two weeks. Bitcoin network fundamentals have remained unfazed by its spot price failing to show any crucial breakouts. According to data from BTC.com, its mining difficulty has tapped a new high of 32.05 trillion hashes at a block height of 753,984 after an increase of 3.45%.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Energy Concerns Are Lobbyist Propaganda, Says Michael Saylor
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-loving chairman said that concerns over Bitcoin’s energy consumption are nothing but a talking point from the Proof of Stake (POS) crypto lobby. MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has published a letter clearing his thoughts on Bitcoin mining and its impact on the environment and energy systems.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Retraces Towards $20K But is the Pain Over? (BTC Price Analysis)
The recent Bitcoin recovery had the majority of market participants hoping for a new bull market. However, after yesterday’s USA Consumer Price Index announcement, it seems like it was all another bull trap, and the market can still drop deeper. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. As seen...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Skyrockets 80% to ATH After ETH Merge
It seems former Ethereum miners have moved to the Ethereum Classic blockchain following the Merge. The most-anticipated event in the cryptocurrency industry this year took place earlier today, confirming Ethereum’s transition from PoW to PoS. While the effects for the second-largest blockchain will be unveiled gradually in time, Ethereum...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Funding Rates at All-Time Low as Ethereum Prepares to Ditch PoW
ETH funding rates have dropped to an all-time low as the Merge is getting closer. It appears traders are preparing for volatility. Barring any unforeseen technical challenges, Ethereum will transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in about one hour, according to EtherNodes estimations. This time might vary, depending on the...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Custodian HyperBC Obtains Lithuanian Finance License, Pushes for Regulatory Framework
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian financial license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Can’t Compare to Bitcoin as Money: Tether CTO
Paulo Ardoino says Ethereum presents no match for Bitcoin’s “solid narrative” around money – even after the Merge. Paulo Ardoino – Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Bitfinex and Tether – recently commented on Ether’s usefulness as money, post-merge. The CTO believes the cryptocurrency...
cryptopotato.com
Coygo Hackathon Offers Crypto Prizes for Trading Bot Creators
[PRESS RELEASE – San Diego, United States / California, 13th September 2022]. Coygo Forge, a powerful platform and framework for coding custom crypto trading bots using JavaScript, is hosting an incentivized hackathon. Teams or individuals that successfully submit their own trading bot during the event could win $100 of ETH or BTC. Participants are welcome to enter multiple submissions and could win more than once.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Price Flat on Merge Day, Bitcoin Struggles Around $20K (Market Watch)
Ethereum Classic jumped more than ETH in the past few hours after the Merge was finally completed. The long-anticipated Ethereum Merge finally arrived but didn’t bring any of the expected volatility, at least for now, as ETH remains calm at around $1,600. Bitcoin, on the other hand, dipped below...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder
Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
cryptopotato.com
Grayscale May Reward Shareholders With ETHPoW Cash Disbursal
The world’s largest digital asset manager said its Ethereum investors have rights to newly forked ETHPoW tokens. Grayscale – one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset managers – may be readying a cash-airdrop for holders of its Ethereum Trust and Digital Large Cap Fund. The cash...
cryptopotato.com
Citadel, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Launched Crypto Exchange EDX Markets
EDXM was created as a fully independent entity backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, and others. A group of leading venture capital firms and broker-dealers announced the creation of the cryptocurrency platform – EDX Markets (EDXM). The launch received support from giant finance players, including Citadel...
cryptopotato.com
Lido Finance (LDO) Dumps 40% Monthly, Rebound Fails Ahead of Ethereum Merge
LDO faces the prospect of a “sell the news” event following the big “Merge” day. After posting heavy gains last month, bears took over the price of Lido Finance (LDO), posting double-digit losses. Ahead of Ethereum’s biggest upgrade ever, the leading staker’s native token was in...
cryptopotato.com
Volatility Incoming? BTC Miner Transfers to Spot Exchanges Skyrocket Leading into the Merge
BTC transfers to spot exchanges have increased tremendously over the past 24 hours leading into the Merge. Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake governance consensus is estimated to take place in less than a couple of hours at the time of this writing. With this, spot exchanges have seen massive...
Nornickel to raise employees' stake in mining giant - Potanin
MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel (GMKN.MM) plans to increase the equity holdings of employees and other individuals to collectively comprise 25% of the company, up from 10% now, its top shareholder Vladimir Potanin said on Saturday.
cryptopotato.com
Celsius Files for Approval to Sell Stablecoin Stash to Fund Operations
The resources freed up by this motion would be used to ensure the platform stays afloat. In the latest development in the ongoing Celsius Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, the beleaguered platform has now sought approval to sell its reserve of stablecoins. In the request, Celsius leadership stated that the company’s...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Proof of Work Fork Pumps and Dumps After Merge
ETHW shot from local highs to all-time lows within hours following the Merge. While Ethereum’s long-anticipated Merge seems to have hardly dented its price at the time of the upgrade, one of its speculative offshoots experienced a storm of volatility. Ethereum PoW (ETHW) – an Ethereum hard fork backed...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Price Crashes to $1.6K Leading into the Merge, What’s Next? (ETH Price Analysis)
Ethereum was no exception to the crash of the broader cryptocurrency market in the past 24 hours, printing a decrease of around 11% throughout the period. This puts the recently-sparked bullish momentum in question, even though the Merge is estimated to take place tomorrow. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily...
cryptopotato.com
The Merge is Official: Ethereum’s Transition to Proof of Stake Now Complete
The Merge is officially complete, marking the successful transition of Ethereum to Proof-of-Stake. What was arguably the most highly-anticipated event in the cryptocurrency space over the past few years is now complete. Ethereum’s proof-of-work mainnet officially merged with the proof-of-stake Beacon Chain, marking the official transition of the entire protocol to PoS.
