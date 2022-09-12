Cool start to the work week; Showers possible today and tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cool start to week

Few showers today and tomorrow

Drying out and warming up to end the week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Breezy and cool with highs only reaching about 70. Storm Center 7 meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says a few showers are possible by late afternoon.

TOMORROW: A cooler morning in the 50s. Some passing showers early. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool start in the 50s. Sunshine returns and it will be warmer in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Another great day. Highs in the low 80s and sunny.

FRIDAY: Sunny and dry. Lows 80s.

SATURDAY: A dry start to the weekend. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny

SUNDAY: A dry start to the day. Clouds increase with rain showers at night.

