Cool start to the work week; Showers possible today and tomorrow
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Cool start to week
- Few showers today and tomorrow
- Drying out and warming up to end the week
DETAILED FORECAST:
TODAY: Breezy and cool with highs only reaching about 70. Storm Center 7 meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says a few showers are possible by late afternoon.
TOMORROW: A cooler morning in the 50s. Some passing showers early. Highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: A cool start in the 50s. Sunshine returns and it will be warmer in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Another great day. Highs in the low 80s and sunny.
FRIDAY: Sunny and dry. Lows 80s.
SATURDAY: A dry start to the weekend. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny
SUNDAY: A dry start to the day. Clouds increase with rain showers at night.
