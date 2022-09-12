Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says he wants to keep touring amid health struggles: “It’s where I belong”
Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years. Osbourne recently gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.
NFL・
Michelle Branch says she is in therapy with husband Patrick Carney following slap: ‘I love him’
Michelle Branch has revealed she and husband Patrick Carney are in therapy to “deal with our s***” following a separation in August.The “Goodbye To You” singer, 39, openly admitted to slapping Carney, 42, after claiming on social media that he cheated on her while she was “at home with our six-month-old baby”.She was arrested on domestic assault charges in relation to the slap, which were subsequently dismissed.The couple began divorce proceedings in the days after Branch was arrested, but have since suspended them for six months to “effect reconciliation”.In a new interview with The Cut, Branch opened up about...
NME
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
NME
Mark Ronson on the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I was on the cusp of rocking out and breaking down”
Mark Ronson has paid fresh tribute to Taylor Hawkins, saying that the “beloved” late drummer “should have played on thousands more recordings”. Ronson spoke to NME as part of this week’s special Big Read cover feature, which offers an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at the recent star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London.
NME
Boiler Room London postponed due to the Queen’s death
This weekend’s edition of Boiler Room London has been cancelled due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The one-day event had been scheduled to take place in Burgess Park in Camberwell, south London this Saturday (September 17). In an official statement issued earlier this week, however, organisers confirmed that...
NME
Brian Cox criticises method acting as “American shit”
Brian Cox has described method acting as “American shit”, saying he doesn’t “hang onto the characters I play”. The actor, known for playing Logan Roy in HBO series Succession, discussed the controversial acting technique during a post-screening Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival of his latest film, Prisoner’s Daughter.
NME
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich releases debut single ‘Threads’
Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has released their debut single – check out ‘Threads’ below. After teasing the track yesterday (September 14), Indy has now shared the full, slow-burning electro-pop track. According to a press release, it’s inspired by the likes of Bon Iver, Kacey...
NME
‘Taskmaster’ series 14 start date confirmed for this month
Channel 4 has announced that series 14 of Taskmaster will air weekly from Thursday September 29 at 9pm. Hosted by Greg Davies and his assistant Alex Horne, the comedy game show returns this month to put a new line-up of celebrity contestants through a series of bizarre challenges. The line-up...
NME
Bruce Springsteen announces ‘Nebraska’ 40th anniversary vinyl reissue
Bruce Springsteen is set to celebrate the 40th birthday of his ‘Nebraska’ LP with a special anniversary vinyl reissue. ‘Nebraska’ followed ‘The River’ and came out in September 1982. The album sits alone in Springsteen’s discography as being recorded entirely solo. Following its 40th...
NME
Baz Luhrmann says there’s a four-hour cut of ‘Elvis’ but he’s “too tired” to release it
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann has said a four-hour cut of Elvis exists but that he’s too “tired” to release it. The filmmaker revealed that a longer version of the film could exist but it wouldn’t be released “now, and probably not next year [either]. But I don’t close my mind to the idea that in the future, there might be a way of exploring another [cut].”
NME
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ trailer: Naomi Ackie is Whitney Houston in first biopic footage
The first trailer for Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody has just been released – check it out above. The film stars Naomi Ackie as Houston, alongside Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Clarke Peters and more. An official synopsis for the film reads: “The film is a no-holds-barred...
NME
The back covers of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ LPs make a clockface
Taylor Swift has revealed that the back covers for different vinyl versions of her new album ‘Midnights’ come together to make a clockface. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne recorded more unreleased songs with Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional tracks with Taylor Hawkins that didn’t make the former’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’. The late Foo Fighters drummer is credited on three songs on Osbourne’s 13th solo record: ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’. According to producer Andrew Watt, Hawkins contributed to more cuts that were held back for a future release.
NME
Lisa Simpson might be queer, says ‘The Simpsons’ showrunner
The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean has said Lisa Simpson could be part of the LGBT+ community. While the character has previously had crushes on Nelson Muntz and became obsessed with the Corey Hotline in early seasons, a number of hints have led to speculation that Lisa could be queer. The...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey tease “unfolding secrets and lies”
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have teased what to expect in future episodes of House Of The Dragon, describing an unfolding “web of lies”. Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the HBO prequel spin-off is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.
