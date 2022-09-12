ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

rolltide.com

No. 11 Alabama Defeats No. 5 South Carolina 2-0 For Season’s Third Ranked-Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 11 Alabama soccer team (7-1-1, 1-0-0 SEC) used a masterful second half to shut out No. 5 South Carolina (5-1-3, 0-1-0 SEC) and take a 2-0 victory in the Crimson Tide's Southeastern Conference opener Thursday. The win was the third over a top-25 opponent this season and Alabama's second over a top-10 foe.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Men’s Basketball Announces Complete 2022-23 Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team announced its complete schedule for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning. In addition to the 18 Southeastern Conference games, the Crimson Tide's non-conference slate includes traditional basketball powerhouse programs such as Gonzaga, Michigan State, Houston, Oklahoma and Memphis which helps make up the 13-game schedule.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Ryan Robinson Joins Alabama Track and Field Staff as Director of Operations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ryan Robinson has been named Alabama track and field's director of operations, head coach Dan Waters announced this week. Robinson joins the Crimson Tide staff following two years with Washington State's football program, where he finished his tenure as director of operations. Head Coach Dan Waters...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022

Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

Moonshine reality TV star facing charges for active still

FLOMATON, Ala. — An Alabama man known to reality TV viewers as a moonshine manufacturer was arrested Monday night on alcohol-related charges. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, is charged with distillation, or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages. He also faces a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages, WEAR-TV reported.
CARBON HILL, AL
NewsBreak
CBS 42

Sheriff: Alabama inmate Casey White shared 949 phone calls with guard Vicky White before jail escape

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama

A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

