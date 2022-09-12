Read full article on original website
Related
rolltide.com
Alabama’s No. 10 Women’s and No. 25 Men’s Cross Country Squads Return to Action Friday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama cross country squads return to action Friday in Huntsville, Ala., with the North Alabama Showcase at the John Hunt Cross Country Park, the site of this year's NCAA South Regional Championships. The No. 25-ranked men's team will toe the line at 7:30 a.m. and...
rolltide.com
No. 11 Alabama Faces No. 5 South Carolina In Top-12 Matchup, Hosts Chattanooga
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 11 Alabama soccer team (6-1-1) will host its first top-12 matchup Thursday as it welcomes No. 5 South Carolina (5-0-3) to the Alabama Soccer Stadium at 6 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide continues its homestand Sunday, hosting Chattanooga (2-2-2) in a 6 p.m. CT match.
rolltide.com
No. 11 Alabama Defeats No. 5 South Carolina 2-0 For Season’s Third Ranked-Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 11 Alabama soccer team (7-1-1, 1-0-0 SEC) used a masterful second half to shut out No. 5 South Carolina (5-1-3, 0-1-0 SEC) and take a 2-0 victory in the Crimson Tide's Southeastern Conference opener Thursday. The win was the third over a top-25 opponent this season and Alabama's second over a top-10 foe.
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Basketball Announces Complete 2022-23 Schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team announced its complete schedule for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning. In addition to the 18 Southeastern Conference games, the Crimson Tide's non-conference slate includes traditional basketball powerhouse programs such as Gonzaga, Michigan State, Houston, Oklahoma and Memphis which helps make up the 13-game schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Danny Kannell says Alabama has had national championships ‘gift wrapped’ by officials
For years now Danny Kannell has been one of the largest critics of the SEC and Alabama. On Tuesday, he got into his latest spat with the Crimson Tide’s Barstool Sports social media account as the two debated the officiating from team’s 20-19 win over Texas. The game...
rolltide.com
Alabama Drops a Spot into 11th Overall through 36 Holes of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The Alabama women's golf team finished Tuesday's second round at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate with a 10-shot improvement from day one, however, dropped a spot into 11th place overall with a team total of 596 (303-293). Senior Sarah Edwards led the team after carding an even...
rolltide.com
Ryan Robinson Joins Alabama Track and Field Staff as Director of Operations
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ryan Robinson has been named Alabama track and field's director of operations, head coach Dan Waters announced this week. Robinson joins the Crimson Tide staff following two years with Washington State's football program, where he finished his tenure as director of operations. Head Coach Dan Waters...
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022
Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
Moonshine reality TV star facing charges for active still
FLOMATON, Ala. — An Alabama man known to reality TV viewers as a moonshine manufacturer was arrested Monday night on alcohol-related charges. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, is charged with distillation, or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages. He also faces a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages, WEAR-TV reported.
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
8 Sheffield inmates baptized in the Tennessee River
Eight inmates were recently baptized in the Tennessee River after the Sheffield Police Department says they all expressed a desire for change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Alabama inmate Casey White shared 949 phone calls with guard Vicky White before jail escape
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
WAAY-TV
Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks
A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama
A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
Comments / 0