ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Gabourey Sidibe from 'Precious' will discuss emotional struggles during East House event

By Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOkYJ_0hrexK9000
  • The event is a fundraiser for East House
  • The cost for an in-person VIP table of eight is $1,750; $175 for a single ticket
  • Guests will be able to participate in person or virtually

Gabourey Sidibe, who was nominated for an Oscar for her acting debut in the 2009 film “Precious,” and went on to roles on television’s “Empire,” “The Big C” and “American Horror Story,” is the keynote speaker for East House’s 13th annual Hope & Recovery Luncheon, happening at noon Friday, Sept. 30, at the Harro East Ballroom, 155 N. Chestnut St.

The event is a fundraiser for East House, a private, nonprofit organization that serves people with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

In her 2017 memoir, “This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare,” Sidibe revealed her struggles with depression, panic attacks and bulimia. She will talk about the book and mental health at the luncheon.

Guests will be able to participate in person or virtually.

The cost for an in-person VIP table of eight is $1,750; $175 for a single ticket at easthouse.org.

A virtual Caravan Party ($1,500) includes food and drinks for eight and a link to the livestreamed event. Other virtual options are Lunch & Learn, with access to the livestream for a business and its employees ($1,000), and an individual Navigator pass ($25), which covers online event access.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, East House will team with the Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., for a screening of “Precious.” Set in 1987 in Harlem, it revolves around Sidibe’s character, an abused, overweight, illiterate 16-year-old who, while pregnant by her own father for the second time, sees a chance to change her life by enrolling in alternative school.

The movie also features Mo’Nique, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for her performance as Precious’ vicious mother, and Mariah Carey, nearly unrecognizable as a plain Jane social worker.

The screening starts at 7:30 p.m. in Little 1, and doors open at 7. Tickets are $11 at thelittle.org/precious.

A panel discussion will follow the film. At press time, speakers had not been confirmed.

More: In memoir, Gabourey Sidibe details weight loss surgery and being a phone sex operator.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

Comments / 2

Related
96.9 WOUR

Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s

Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local veteran services discuss mental health after RGH lockdown

Rochester, N.Y. — Police said the man that caused a lockdown at Rochester General Hospital after threatening employees on a livestream Wednesday morning was a 38-year-old veteran who was getting help from the Canandaigua VA. Using a robot and a drone, police spent hours at the suspect’s home on...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Health
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
chronicle-express.com

Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
YATES COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabourey Sidibe
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Mo'nique
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Wooden Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

It’s FINALLY Barn Sale time!

I’ve long been impressed by the volunteers at the Webster Museum. The challenges they tackle every week curating, organizing, sorting, setting up displays, serving as docents — all designed to keep Webster’s history alive for us all — take a lot of work and incredible dedication. But all that pales in comparison to the monumental task these volunteers tackle every year at Barn Sale time.
WEBSTER, NY
People

Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced

Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hope Recovery Luncheon#Caravan Party#Lunch Learn#The Little Theatre
iheart.com

Arrest Made in State Street Homicide

A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting

Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing. UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigations released its report on this shooting on September 16. The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, and appeared to point his gun at an officer after another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
13 WHAM

Police investigating after Finger Lakes Welcome Center was vandalized

Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department has released photos of two women they are looking to identify. The women might be connected to vandalized property at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Police say on Monday officers responded to the welcome center and learned that 11,000 dollars worth of...
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

Dr. Baden: Cathy Krauseneck died before 6 a.m.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Michael Baden, world renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist took the stand on Wednesday for the Krauseneck trial. Baden has assisted in many high profile cases for decades: including the Attica prison riots, OJ Simpson case, George Floyd death, Jeffrey Epstein death and more. Why was he in Rochester today? Baden […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Bomb squad called to East Rochester, suicidal male linked to RGH lockdown

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement discovered and neutralized a trip wire attached to a firearm pointed at the front door of the East Rochester residence on DePaul Street. The East Rochester Police Department announced that as of 12 p.m. DePaul Street is open to traffic, and the shelter-in-place is lifted.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy