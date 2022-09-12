Read full article on original website
The State of California has punked Santa Ana’s NIMBYs
Bad news for Santa Ana’s NIMBYs. The California State Assembly has passed a new law, A.B. 2011, that will make it far easier for developers to build new housing – and this means that the proposed apartment project at 2525 N. Main St. is back. This time the NIMBYs won’t be able to stop it!
September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course
The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
Post-Pandemic Tourism Returning to Newport Beach and Orange County
Tourism has been the chief economic engine that drives our city’s economy, and that of much of Orange County—especially Anaheim with Disneyland and the Convention Center. Two years ago, the global pandemic caused that engine to run out of gas. “This is the tourism industry’s George Baily moment,”...
Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022
Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
OC Community Foundation Hosts Giving Day on Sept. 21 for Youth-Oriented Charities
On September 21, Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Igniting Potential, a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $300,000 for 18 local nonprofits serving Orange County youth. According to OCCF, a study just released by the National Center for Education Statistics shows that over the...
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
San Juan Capistrano Playwright Wins Award in Theatre Competition
San Juan Capistrano Playwright Wins Award in Theatre Competition
Southbound I-405 off-Ramp to Seal Beach Boulevard to close for approximately one month
Crews will close the SB I-405 off-ramp to Seal Beach Boulevard for approximately one month as part of project improvements. The ramp closure is anticipated 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and is expected to reopen after approximately one month. Sign up for project-wide and bridge-specific construction alerts at bit.ly/405-signup. This...
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases additional statement
My name is Chris DeSanto, and I am writing to you as I run for Seal Beach City Council in 2022. Thank you so much for taking the time to learn more about me, and my campaign. As a rather sentimental guy, I appreciate the value of time. And that you would spend a piece of your life with me, means more than you will ever know.
OCDA Spitzer reacts to the latest O.C. Hate Crimes Report
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued the following statement in response to the 2021 Orange County Hate Crimes Report which was recently released by the OC Human Relations Commission:. When hate exists in our society, all of our lights are dimmed. The victims who...
CalOptima Health is rated a top Medi-Cal plan in California
ORANGE, Calif. (September 15, 2022) — CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California, receiving a rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. This is the eighth year in a row that CalOptima Health has received this distinction. Medicaid is known as Medi-Cal in California, and no other Medi-Cal plan in the state earned higher than 4 out of 5.
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike
On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
Exchange Club, City Officials Recognize 2022 Lifeguard of the Year
San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
Cypress 2021-2029 Housing Element certified by California Department of Housing and Community Development
The California Department of Housing and Community Development certified the City of Cypress’ 2021-2029 Housing Element on September 9, 2022. Cypress is only the fifth city in Orange County to complete the State’s rigorous certification process. The project took 18 months and included extensive community engagement, public hearings and workshops.
John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa
That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias street closures set for Sept. 16-19
There will be a full closure to through traffic on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard starting on Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19, 2022, for the Fiestas Patrias event. The closure will be from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The...
40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022
To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
Seal Beach Police to host Coffee with a Cop event
Seal Beach City Council Member Shelly Sustarsic is inviting the community to meet with her and the Seal Beach Police Department at a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Often the community’s only interaction with...
