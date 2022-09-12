ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ateliere Media Supply Chain in the Cloud Wins Best of Show at IBC2022

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, has taken home the Best of Show Award at IBC2022 for Ateliere Connect capabilities that enable content owners, broadcasters, sports organizations and studios to power media supply chain workflows in the cloud with unrivaled efficiency. The awards celebrate innovation and recognize standout technology like the proprietary Ateliere Deep Analysis/FrameDNA capabilities that solve key pain points around content localization and duplication that stresses content libraries and inflates cloud storage costs.

Ateliere Connect uses AI to automatically deduplicate content libraries reducing storage footprint by 70% or more reducing compute power and cloud costs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Reducing Cloud Storage Footprint - A Winning Technology

Distributing/streaming content to multiple platforms and countries means creating many different versions to meet the numerous compliance requirements and language needs. One title could generate hundreds of versions. Because of this, content libraries and archives, whether large or small, have a significant number of duplicate files. These duplicates stress storage pools and make moving content into flexible cloud-based delivery and distribution workflows out of reach due to high cloud storage costs.

Ateliere addresses this pain point with their core technology tenet, Deep Analysis, which uses proprietary FrameDNA artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically detect identical video frames in media files and frames that differ or are unique. With this technology, users can effectively consolidate content versions, reducing their storage footprint by 70% or more through deduplication. This also supports sustainability initiatives by reducing unnecessary compute power required to store and process large redundant media files.

In addition to the archival cost savings achieved by using Deep Analysis/FrameDNA, users also benefit from increased delivery flexibility. By storing content in the form of CPLs and using Ateliere Connect, users can quickly render the required localized versions on-demand, keeping and discarding different elements based on the content platform’s requirements.

The Ateliere Deduplication Calculator

The Ateliere deduplication calculator helps customers identify and quantify how much they can reduce their cloud storage footprint. Simple to use, users can calculate by total hours or by episodic and feature information for ProRes 422, XDCAM, and J2K. Find out how much you could save here: https://ateliere.com/deduplication-calculator/

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Fox, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com, and follow us on Twitter ( @TeamAteliere ), Instagram ( @AteliereTech ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/ ), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

