Queen Elizabeth

New Zealand prime minister says her government won't pursue becoming a republic following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand prime minister says her government won’t pursue becoming a republic following death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Independent

What Queen Elizabeth II said when a clueless American hiker asked if she had ‘met the Queen’

Queen Elizabeth II’s former bodyguard has revealed what the monarch said to an American hiker who asked her whether she “had met the Queen”. The former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, who was known as Dick, recalled the time when Her Majesty was out in the hills near her Scottish castle at Balmoral when two tourists on holiday approached and one of them engaged her in conversation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
E! News

See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: Windsor Castle Is a ‘Lonely Place’ Now

Missing his grandmother. Prince Harry broke his silence on Queen Elizabeth II‘s death while speaking to mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10. “It’s a lonely place up there now without her,” the U.K. native, 37, told well-wishers while pointing to the castle in a video obtained by The Sun. “Every room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”
The Independent

Prince William says he is grieving loss of both grandmother and ‘extraordinary’ Queen

Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the new Prince of Wales in his first public remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
The Associated Press

King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state

TORONTO (AP) — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. “Canada has enjoyed a long history and a close friendship with His Majesty King Charles III, who has visited our country many times over the years,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.
The Independent

Voices: The Queen’s death has unleashed a torrent of racist abuse

News of the Queen’s passing has been met with mixed emotions in some parts of the country, particularly among Black communities, and within countries once colonised by Britain. These feelings range from indifference to celebration.If you’re surprised by that, you shouldn’t be: the late ruler had many subjects – it stands to reason that views on her legacy will vary in light of the atrocities of the British empire and colonial crimes committed in the royal family’s name. I sympathise with the new King for his loss of a parent; I have experienced it myself. But if some naturally...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

