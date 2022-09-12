Read full article on original website
Related
High school scoreboard: Sixth-ranked Gainesville dominates Apalachee to open Region 8-6A play
Gainesville left little to doubt with a big first quarter to open Region 8-6A play Friday. Naim Cheeks scored first on a 13-yard run in the first quarter, his first of two scores, in a 55-6 win against Apalachee on Friday. Baxter Wright added an early 2-yard scoring run for...
High school football: Cherokee Bluff uses big first half to top Chestatee in Region 8-4A
Being multidimensional is a trait any football coach wants to see from his offense. Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones got exactly that from his offensive unit in Friday night’s Region 8-4A game against Chestatee. The Bears rolled up 505 yards of total offense with both the running and passing...
Comments / 0