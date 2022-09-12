Read full article on original website
Deputies: Over $50K of valuables stolen from home on temple property
Five people took part in a home invasion at the Lao Buddhist Temple property near Holland on Sunday, deputies say.
Man charged for ‘domestic disturbance’ in Jenison
A man has been charged after reports of reckless driving and a fire at a home in Jenison on Friday, deputies say.
Three hospitalized, several injured in Norton Shores home assault
NORTON SHORES, Mich. - Muskegon County Dispatch says several people were injured in a home assault in Norton Shores around 6:30 p.m. Dispatch says at least three people were taken to the hospital from a home on East Broadway Avenue near US-31, with one person's injuries considered life-threatening. It is...
Man who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul charged, identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man responsible for leading police on a chase through Kent and Ottawa County last week in a stolen U-Haul has been charged, according to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Police say 36-year-old Robert Gallup of Kentwood, has been charged with five counts of...
Man assaulted on trail near Ionia, deputies say
An elderly man showed up at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Monday to report that he had been assaulted on a trail near Ionia, deputies said.
Police: Man shot at Muskegon Heights bar
A man was shot at a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday morning, police say.
3 killed in southern Kent County crash identified by police
ALTO, MI - Three people killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Lowell on Monday have been identified by police. All three were in the same vehicle when the crash occurred Sept. 12, at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street, according to Michigan State Police. Trisca Beasley, 55, of...
GR man found guilty of murder in death of 8-month-old
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Friday, 28-year-old Jermaine Abron was found guilty in the 2020 death of eight-month-old Josiah Guyton. Guyton was found unresponsive, and was rushed to a hospital on March 4, 2020. After his death, an autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the death a homicide.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why
Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Police: White powder on scale at mother's apartment where child overdosed
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids say a scale loaded with white powder was found at the apartment where a 7-year-old fatally overdosed on fentanyl. Jeremy Thompson was found unresponsive at Briasia Allen's apartment near 32nd Street and Eastern Avenue in June. Allen is Thompson's mother. Thompson was...
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
'Frustrating' Lake Eastbrook construction project nears completion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since March, drivers have been navigating around construction on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard in Grand Rapids. An end is now in sight. The City of Grand Rapids says the road is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Crews have been working on a...
Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131
A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
