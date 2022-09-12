ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Springs, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Three hospitalized, several injured in Norton Shores home assault

NORTON SHORES, Mich. - Muskegon County Dispatch says several people were injured in a home assault in Norton Shores around 6:30 p.m. Dispatch says at least three people were taken to the hospital from a home on East Broadway Avenue near US-31, with one person's injuries considered life-threatening. It is...
NORTON SHORES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Springs, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Springs, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
iheart.com

GR man found guilty of murder in death of 8-month-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Friday, 28-year-old Jermaine Abron was found guilty in the 2020 death of eight-month-old Josiah Guyton. Guyton was found unresponsive, and was rushed to a hospital on March 4, 2020. After his death, an autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the death a homicide.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcso
The Flint Journal

Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why

Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
9&10 News

Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131

A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy