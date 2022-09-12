ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

iheart.com

Three hospitalized, several injured in Norton Shores home assault

NORTON SHORES, Mich. - Muskegon County Dispatch says several people were injured in a home assault in Norton Shores around 6:30 p.m. Dispatch says at least three people were taken to the hospital from a home on East Broadway Avenue near US-31, with one person's injuries considered life-threatening. It is...
NORTON SHORES, MI
whtc.com

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Sept. 9 Police Chase Into Jenison

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – A 36-year-old Kentwood man is in the Kent County Jail after a violent police chase that crossed the Kent-Ottawa county line last Friday. Robert Gallup has already been arraigned on unrelated charges he was facing before a confrontation with officers at...
JENISON, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids man convicted in trauma death of 8-month-old

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man has been convicted of murder for the death of an 8-month-old by blunt force trauma. Jermaine Abron was found guilty on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kent County prosecutors allege he fatally injured Josiah Lamarr Guyton on March 4, 2020. Police responded to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI

