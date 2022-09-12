Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man falls, drowns in pond after likely medical emergency
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in a private pond Friday evening after he likely fell in.
MSP: Man used drugs, erratic before deputy shot him
A Michigan State Police report into the fatal shooting of a driver by an Allegan County sheriff's deputy shows that the driver was impaired at the time of the shooting.
Man’s body found during water rescue near Walker
The body of a man was found by rescue teams in a lake outside of Walker on Friday night, dispatch said.
Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy had cocaine, marijuana in system, report shows
A Comstock Park man shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a state police report shows. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, was shot and killed June 16 after a traffic stop in Allegan County’s Monterey Township. Michigan State...
Man shot amid chase with stolen U-Haul identified
The man who was shot during a police chase and is accused of stealing a U-Haul during that pursuit now faces multiple charges, authorities say.
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
Man who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul charged, identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man responsible for leading police on a chase through Kent and Ottawa County last week in a stolen U-Haul has been charged, according to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Police say 36-year-old Robert Gallup of Kentwood, has been charged with five counts of...
iheart.com
Three hospitalized, several injured in Norton Shores home assault
NORTON SHORES, Mich. - Muskegon County Dispatch says several people were injured in a home assault in Norton Shores around 6:30 p.m. Dispatch says at least three people were taken to the hospital from a home on East Broadway Avenue near US-31, with one person's injuries considered life-threatening. It is...
whtc.com
Charges Filed Against Suspect in Sept. 9 Police Chase Into Jenison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – A 36-year-old Kentwood man is in the Kent County Jail after a violent police chase that crossed the Kent-Ottawa county line last Friday. Robert Gallup has already been arraigned on unrelated charges he was facing before a confrontation with officers at...
74-Year-Old Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Muskegon Township (Muskegon Township, MI)
The Muskegon Township Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. It happened around 9:30 in the morning near Morningside Street on Apple Avenue. The crash claimed the life of a 74-year-old after [..]
WWMT
Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
Police: Man shot at Muskegon Heights bar
A man was shot at a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday morning, police say.
Grand Rapids man convicted in trauma death of 8-month-old
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man has been convicted of murder for the death of an 8-month-old by blunt force trauma. Jermaine Abron was found guilty on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kent County prosecutors allege he fatally injured Josiah Lamarr Guyton on March 4, 2020. Police responded to...
Deputies: Over $50K of valuables stolen from home on temple property
Five people took part in a home invasion at the Lao Buddhist Temple property near Holland on Sunday, deputies say.
iheart.com
Police: White powder on scale at mother's apartment where child overdosed
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids say a scale loaded with white powder was found at the apartment where a 7-year-old fatally overdosed on fentanyl. Jeremy Thompson was found unresponsive at Briasia Allen's apartment near 32nd Street and Eastern Avenue in June. Allen is Thompson's mother. Thompson was...
3 killed in southern Kent County crash identified by police
ALTO, MI - Three people killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Lowell on Monday have been identified by police. All three were in the same vehicle when the crash occurred Sept. 12, at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street, according to Michigan State Police. Trisca Beasley, 55, of...
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
One dead, two hurt after crash at Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A fatal crash closed Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street in Kent County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say at least one person died in the crash, and two others were airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the...
