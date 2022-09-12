Satellite images appear to show tanks near the site of a mass grave in the Ukrainian city of Izyum months before it was discovered.Ukrainian officials revealed they had found 440 bodies, which they say are mostly civilians, buried near the eastern city after it was recaptured from Russian forces.President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide and said there was evidence victims had been tortured after some were found with broken limbs and ropes around their necks and others with their hands tied behind their backs.The recently discovered mass grave, one of the largest so far discovered, was reportedly found on...

