MUNICH — (AP) — The beer is flowing at Munich's world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019. With three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O'zapft is” — “It's tapped” — Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday, officially opening the festivities after a two-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Satellite images show tanks near Izyum mass graves month before bodies found
Satellite images appear to show tanks near the site of a mass grave in the Ukrainian city of Izyum months before it was discovered.Ukrainian officials revealed they had found 440 bodies, which they say are mostly civilians, buried near the eastern city after it was recaptured from Russian forces.President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide and said there was evidence victims had been tortured after some were found with broken limbs and ropes around their necks and others with their hands tied behind their backs.The recently discovered mass grave, one of the largest so far discovered, was reportedly found on...
