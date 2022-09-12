ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
Former 2017 first-round pick Takk McKinley back in NFL with Titans

The former UCLA pass rusher started out his career with the Atlanta Falcons in bombastic fashion, carrying a photo of his deceased grandmother onstage during his NFL Draft selection. It's become one of the most emotional responses from a drafted player in the past half decade. Though, injuries and inconsistency...
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Friday said he's not reluctant to put Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs up against any receiver, including Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase. Chase, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, has issued a counter-challenge. Said Chase of Diggs, in a positive way: “He’s...
49ers GM John Lynch responds to big-name Trey Lance critics

In a Week 1 loss in Chicago to the Bears, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance struggled in monsoon-like conditions. Afterward, he received heavy criticism from former Rams coach Mike Martz, who said he "never liked" Lance as a player, and former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who said veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the Niners soon.
NFL
Injury to veteran could lead to more opportunities for rookie

The Falcons are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup on the West coast, taking on the 0-1 Rams in SoFi Stadium. Atlanta opened as 10.5-point underdogs because they have a significant rest disadvantage, and Los Angeles’ roster is superior in most facets. The Rams suffered a couple of injuries along the offensive line, which was already a shaky unit. On the other side, the Falcons are coming out of the season opener pretty healthy, with only one veteran appearing on the injury report, which could lead to more opportunities for a rookie.
