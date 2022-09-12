Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing
Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Yardbarker
Joe Montana, Steve Young believe 49ers are smart for bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
Yardbarker
The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along
The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Yardbarker
Report: 49ers could make QB change after Week 2 based on Kyle Shanahan's reputation
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
Yardbarker
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy wants OC Kellen Moore to be 'smarter' with play calling
The Dallas Cowboys offense put up a Week 1 stinker during their 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." Now with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott out with a thumb injury, it may continue to be tough sledding for Jerry Jones' organization. Head coach Mike...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win
Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
Yardbarker
The key to victory for the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers
With Week 2 quickly approaching for the New York Giants, the coaching staff is well on their way to rounding out a strategy to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that consists of far more receiving talent compared to the Tennessee Titans. With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and even...
Yardbarker
Former 2017 first-round pick Takk McKinley back in NFL with Titans
The former UCLA pass rusher started out his career with the Atlanta Falcons in bombastic fashion, carrying a photo of his deceased grandmother onstage during his NFL Draft selection. It's become one of the most emotional responses from a drafted player in the past half decade. Though, injuries and inconsistency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Friday said he's not reluctant to put Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs up against any receiver, including Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase. Chase, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, has issued a counter-challenge. Said Chase of Diggs, in a positive way: “He’s...
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch responds to big-name Trey Lance critics
In a Week 1 loss in Chicago to the Bears, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance struggled in monsoon-like conditions. Afterward, he received heavy criticism from former Rams coach Mike Martz, who said he "never liked" Lance as a player, and former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who said veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the Niners soon.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Devin Bush Already Seeing Impact From Brian Flores After Strong Week 1 Performance
The Pittsburgh Steelers sent a pretty loud and clear message to the 24-year old linebacker in May when they declined his fifth-year option. They want him to prove he deserves another contract. Devin Bush Jr. chipped in with five tackles, including two solo as the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals...
Yardbarker
Injury to veteran could lead to more opportunities for rookie
The Falcons are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup on the West coast, taking on the 0-1 Rams in SoFi Stadium. Atlanta opened as 10.5-point underdogs because they have a significant rest disadvantage, and Los Angeles’ roster is superior in most facets. The Rams suffered a couple of injuries along the offensive line, which was already a shaky unit. On the other side, the Falcons are coming out of the season opener pretty healthy, with only one veteran appearing on the injury report, which could lead to more opportunities for a rookie.
Comments / 0