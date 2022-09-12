Read full article on original website
Related
cannonbeachgazette.com
Wildfires: Oregon Seeks Fed Emergency Declaration
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is asking President Biden to approve a federal emergency declaration for the State of Oregon due to extreme risk of significant wildfires. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Brown released the following statement about her request. “Last week, as Oregon faced forecasted high winds, sustained hot and dry...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Pandemic Recovery: Statewide youth advisory council to make recommendations
A statewide youth advisory council is expected to release recommendations this fall on how to invest $1 million to support school and community recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) this past summer appointed youth aged 15-19 to serve on the council and lead decision making for...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Business: Oregon Coast Wage Challenge
How can workers on the Oregon Coast find higher-paying jobs?. The best single answer is to get the education and training to enter a higher-paying occupation. But that isn’t the full answer. It is also important to know which firms tend to pay higher wages. State law protects the...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Earthquake: Small undersea tremor off Oregon Coast
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 15. The USGS reports the 4.4 magnitude tremor occurred below sea at 10 kilometers approximately 100 miles west of Port Orford along the Southern Oregon Coast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cannonbeachgazette.com
Rent Hikes: State cap will allow nearly 15% increase
What renters across the state pay may be going up by 14.6% in 2023 under Oregon's renter cap law. "The allowable rent increase percentage for the 2023 calendar year is 14.6%," the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis (OEA) website states. "The allowable rent increase percentage for the previous year, 2022, was 9.9%."
Comments / 0